Most Interesting New ETFs: Memory, UFOs & More

2025 was a blockbuster year for the ETF industry, with many milestones and records. The industry continues to grow and evolve quickly this year as well. A total of 305 new products have been introduced through April 15 this year, compared to 277 for the same period in 2025.

We are highlighting some new ETFs worth a look due to their unique strategies or exposure.

The Roundhill Memory ETF (DRAM) has become the hottest new ETF of 2026, surpassing $1 billion in AUM in only 10 trading days. Memory chip stocks like Sandisk (SNDK) and Micron (MU), which had surged last year, have seen strong gains earlier this year on investor concerns about a shortage of memory chips, which are critical inputs in AI data centers.

Memory stocks have been difficult for investors to access efficiently, as two major players, Samsung Electronics and SK hynix, are listed in South Korea. DRAM is the first U.S.-listed ETF to offer targeted exposure to global memory semiconductor companies.

ProShares recently launched the first money market ETF designed to meet the stringent requirements of the GENIUS Act, making it eligible for investment as stablecoin reserves. The ProShares GENIUS Money Market ETF (IQMM) has quickly gathered about $23 billion in assets, as it is used as a cash management tool in some of ProShares’ ETFs, including the ultra-popular ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ).

Morgan Stanley became the first major Wall Street investment bank to launch a Bitcoin ETF, hoping to leverage its large network of 16,000 financial advisors and trillions in AUM. The Morgan Stanley Bitcoin Trust Fund (MSBT) charges a 0.14% fee, compared to iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)’s 0.25%.

The Tuttle Capital UFO Disclosure AI-Powered ETF (UFOD) invests in reverse-engineered alien technology based on government disclosures about UFOs. Earlier this year, President Trump said his administration plans to release documents related to aliens and UFOs.

To learn more, please watch the short video above.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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