From sprawling terraced gardens and manicured lawns on massive estates to interiors filled with the most luxurious materials — think imported Italian marble — billionaires’ homes naturally inspire envy. While most of us don’t have a “money is no object” bank account, you can still capture a rich-looking aesthetic without overspending. Here are the most envy-worthy billionaire homes and how to get the look for less.

Jeff Bezos’ $165 Million Beverly Hills Estate

Jeff Bezos owns the famed Warner Estate in Beverly Hills, a 10-acre property purchased from billionaire producer David Geffen for $165 million, according to the New York Post. The historic property, originally built for Harry Warner, the founder of Warner Bros, hosted various celebrities, including Marilyn Monroe.

Architectural Digest noted that the home features a 13,600-square-foot Georgian-style main house, nursery, formal terraced gardens, fountains, three greenhouses, tennis court, two guest houses, swimming pool and bespoke interior spaces.

Trending Now: 4 Secrets of the Truly Wealthy, According To Dave Ramsey

For You: 6 Subtly Genius Moves All Wealthy People Make With Their Money

Get the Look for Less

Create beautiful landscaping with manicured lawns and gardens by shaping clean-lined hedges, installing uplighting to highlight pathways and adding sculptural, budget-friendly fountains from Wayfair to reflect a picture-perfect Beverly Hills estate.

Bernard Arnault’s $200 Million Paris Residence

Bernard Arnault, billionaire and CEO of LVMH (Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton), owns a 7,000-square-foot mansion in the 8th arrondissement of Paris, elegantly situated on the iconic Seine River in Montaigne, per Money Tree Realty. On the exterior, the home showcases a limestone facade with intricately carved detailing, a solid-bronze front door framed by two lion sculptures, lush garden, manicured lawn and luxurious swimming pool.

The extravagant interior houses 12 bedrooms — all suites, 12 bathrooms, priceless art, oversized crystal chandeliers, 24-seat dining table and a library filled with books on literature, art and history.

Get the Look for Less

Replicate the appearance of elegant limestone with limestone wash treatments or stone veneer, a low-maintenance alternative to stone. Install a solid-wood door with a bronze or brass handle. Frame it with a pair of resin lion statues that hold up to the elements. Consider a gravel pathway and clean-lined shrubs and bushes and a well-manicured border to mimic a European-style garden at a modest cost.

For the interior, designate a space for a reading nook under the stairs, in a closet, in a corner or in a home office — and pick up books on art, history and literature at a used bookstore or a thrift store for a great deal. To start or expand an art collection, look for local artists in your city and pick up gold-leaf frames for an Old World Parisian style.

Mark Cuban’s Dallas $19 Million Mansion

Mark Cuban’s primary residence is located in Dallas on a seven-acre property in the prestigious neighborhood of Preston Hollow, according to Luxury Launches. Outdoors, the estate features expansive grounds with a well-manicured lawn, tennis court, basketball court, 4,838-square-foot garage, three-story guest house and a spacious driveway that houses a fountain.

The interior houses five fireplaces, five wet bars, a luxurious wine cellar, an indoor/outdoor space and a neutral color palette.

Get the Look for Less

To reflect Cuban’s interior, paint your walls in neutral hues, add a large sculptural sofa and layered lighting, bring in biophilic design to invite nature indoors and convert a space in a finished basement or media room into a wine cellar and a wet bar. For the exterior, install hardscaping stone accents and a statement fountain in the driveway.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Most Envy-Worthy Billionaire Homes — and How To Get the Look for Less

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.