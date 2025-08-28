The Most Beloved American-Made Products in Every State [2025 Survey]

Every state has its pride points - some wear it on a license plate, others show it off at the dinner table, and a few lace it into sneakers or pour it into a bottle.

Our survey of 3,015 Americans shows what locals are most proud of when it comes to homegrown products.

Look closely, and the results say as much about regional identity as they do about taste.

Key Findings

Sweet vs. Savory South: Alabama’s line-up is a perfect Southern sampler: Milo’s Sweet Tea leads the pack, but it’s followed by Golden Flake chips, Wickles Pickles, Conecuh Sausage, and Priester’s Pecans. In short, Alabama can’t decide between salty snacks or sweet comforts, so it proudly claims both.

Alabama’s line-up is a perfect Southern sampler: Milo’s Sweet Tea leads the pack, but it’s followed by Golden Flake chips, Wickles Pickles, Conecuh Sausage, and Priester’s Pecans. In short, Alabama can’t decide between salty snacks or sweet comforts, so it proudly claims both. Alaska’s rugged pantry: While some states leaned on one big brand, Alaskans spread their pride across salmon, beer, candy, and even hand-knitted qiviut garments. That mix of food and craftsmanship mirrors the state itself - half frontier kitchen, half artisanal workshop.

While some states leaned on one big brand, Alaskans spread their pride across salmon, beer, candy, and even hand-knitted qiviut garments. That mix of food and craftsmanship mirrors the state itself - half frontier kitchen, half artisanal workshop. Arizona’s double life: Residents picked PING golf clubs first, but the runner-ups are serious lifestyle staples like Cactus Candy and Four Peaks Brewing. It’s a reminder that Arizona is as much about golf courses and craft beer as it is desert novelty.

Residents picked PING golf clubs first, but the runner-ups are serious lifestyle staples like Cactus Candy and Four Peaks Brewing. It’s a reminder that Arizona is as much about golf courses and craft beer as it is desert novelty. Arkansas’ split personality: On one hand, it’s Mountain Valley Spring Water - elegant, bottled purity. On the other hand, it’s Yarnell’s Ice Cream and Petit Jean Meats - heartland indulgence at its best. Arkansas clearly isn’t shy about mixing sophistication with comfort food.

On one hand, it’s Mountain Valley Spring Water - elegant, bottled purity. On the other hand, it’s Yarnell’s Ice Cream and Petit Jean Meats - heartland indulgence at its best. Arkansas clearly isn’t shy about mixing sophistication with comfort food. California flex: The Golden State could have gone in any direction, but In-N-Out Burger came out on top. That choice alone proves that even in a state famous for couture jeans and surfboards, nothing beats the cultural cachet of a drive-thru burger wrapped in nostalgia.

The Golden State could have gone in any direction, but In-N-Out Burger came out on top. That choice alone proves that even in a state famous for couture jeans and surfboards, nothing beats the cultural cachet of a drive-thru burger wrapped in nostalgia. Colorado’s brand consistency: While other states darted between industries, Coloradans stayed in their lane - beer, chocolate, tea, wool, and backpacks. The thread? Outdoorsy leisure, with a little après-ski sugar on top.

While other states darted between industries, Coloradans stayed in their lane - beer, chocolate, tea, wool, and backpacks. The thread? Outdoorsy leisure, with a little après-ski sugar on top. New Jersey’s warm bowl: In a state stereotyped for diners and attitude, it’s telling that Campbell’s Soup topped the list. There’s pride in having fed generations with something simple, reliable, and instantly recognizable.

In a state stereotyped for diners and attitude, it’s telling that Campbell’s Soup topped the list. There’s pride in having fed generations with something simple, reliable, and instantly recognizable. New York sparkle: Tiffany & Co. stole the crown, no contest. Where other states leaned toward food, New Yorkers went straight for luxury. Pride here isn’t about what’s on the table - it’s about what’s in the little blue box.

Tiffany & Co. stole the crown, no contest. Where other states leaned toward food, New Yorkers went straight for luxury. Pride here isn’t about what’s on the table - it’s about what’s in the little blue box. Ohio’s industrial edge: Goodyear Tires was the runaway winner, proof that Ohio still sees itself as a manufacturing powerhouse. Food brands like Smucker’s and Wendy’s made a showing, but rubber still rules the road.

Goodyear Tires was the runaway winner, proof that Ohio still sees itself as a manufacturing powerhouse. Food brands like Smucker’s and Wendy’s made a showing, but rubber still rules the road. South and spice: From Old Bay in Maryland to Tabasco in Louisiana and Texas Pete in North Carolina, seasoning brands dominate. States in this belt don’t just cook food - they define the flavor for everyone else.

From Old Bay in Maryland to Tabasco in Louisiana and Texas Pete in North Carolina, seasoning brands dominate. States in this belt don’t just cook food - they define the flavor for everyone else. Comfort food coalition: Ice cream pops up over and over - Blue Bunny in Iowa, Blue Bell in Texas, Ben & Jerry’s in Vermont, Yarnell’s in Arkansas. If there’s one product Americans across regions rally around, it’s a frozen scoop of pride.

Final Thoughts

Our survey shows that local pride isn’t just about what’s made - it’s about what sticks. Some states elevate a global luxury name, others cling to a snack that’s only found in a gas station off the interstate.

Together, the list tells a story of America’s appetite for both status and comfort, industry and indulgence.

In the end, whether it’s a burger, a blue box, or a bottle of hot sauce, what matters is that it feels like home.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.