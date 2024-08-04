Most Anticipated Earnings This Week – August 5, 2024

The week ahead holds earnings releases for several market-moving companies, including names such as Uber and Disney, which are of particular interest to many investors.

Take a look at Tipranks’ Earnings Calendar to find all the earnings to expect, all the time.

Here is a list of this week’s most anticipated earnings. Click on any ticker to further research the stock and determine whether to buy it, ahead of its earnings report.

Monday, 8/5 – (TSN), (PLTR), (O), (LCID), (FANG)

Tuesday, 8/6 – (UBER), (CAT), (QSR), (YUM), (RIVN), (ABNB), (AMGN), (CART), (RDDT), (SMCI), (DVN)

Wednesday, 8/7 – (DIS), (CVS), (LYFT), (SHOP), (SPCE), (HOOD), (ET), (OXY), (SEDG), (WBD)

Thursday, 8/8 – (PLUG), (DDOG), (LLY), (NVAX), (TTD), (SOUN), (U)

Friday, 8/9 – (NKLA)

