When considering the perfect spot to spend your golden years, you’ll likely take many factors into account: cost of living, weather, proximity to loved ones and maybe even your ability to pursue hobbies that are important to you.

Nothing says comfortable retirement quite like living near your family or access to great restaurants, nightlife or outdoor activities. One piece of the retirement-planning puzzle that can easily be overlooked is taxes. Though you won’t be paying income tax anymore, there are other taxes to consider that can deplete your nest egg way too quickly. So, it’s important to know what your ideal retirement city’s tax situation looks like.

GOBankingRates looked at the 50 biggest cities in the U.S. by housing market, according to Zillow’s December 2024 data, and ranked them to determine the most and least tax-friendly cities for retirees.

Whether your retirement is years down the road or just around the corner, it’s important to know how taxes will affect your outlook. Starting with the most tax-friendly cities for retirees, learn the best and worst places to retire when it comes to taxes.

1. Philadelphia

Annual retirement taxes: $0

$0 Effective retirement tax rate: 0%

0% Home value: $210,087

$210,087 Annual property tax estimate by county: $1,912

$1,912 Property tax rate: 0.9%

0.9% Sales tax: 8%

2. Jacksonville, Florida

Annual state retirement taxes: $0

$0 Effective retirement tax rate: 0%

0% Home value: $301,125

$301,125 Annual property tax estimate by county: $2,560

$2,560 Property tax rate: 0.9%

0.9% Sales tax: 7.5%

3. Las Vegas

Annual retirement taxes: $0

$0 Effective retirement tax rate: 0%

0% Home value: $437,635

$437,635 Annual property tax estimate by county: $3,151

$3,151 Property tax rate: 0.7%

0.7% Sales tax: 8.4%

4. Orlando, Florida

Annual retirement taxes: $0

$0 Effective retirement tax rate: 0%

0% Home value: $406,483

$406,483 Annual property tax estimate by county: $3,821

$3,821 Property tax rate: 0.9%

0.9% Sales tax: 6.5%

5. Louisville, Kentucky

Annual retirement taxes: $383

$383 Effective retirement tax rate: 0.5%

0.5% Home value: $240,324

$240,324 Annual property tax estimate by county: $2,163

$2,163 Property tax rate: 0.9%

0.9% Sales tax: 6%

6. Memphis, Tennessee

Annual retirement taxes: $0

$0 Effective retirement tax rate: 0%

0% Home value: $140,178

$140,178 Annual property tax estimate by county: $1,934

$1,934 Property tax rate: 1.4%

1.4% Sales tax: 9.8%

7. Nashville, Tennessee

Annual retirement taxes: $0

$0 Effective retirement tax rate: 0%

0% Home value: $436,745

$436,745 Annual property tax estimate by county: $4,193

$4,193 Property tax rate: 1%

1% Sales tax: 9.8%

8. Atlanta

Annual retirement taxes: $0

$0 Effective retirement tax rate: 0%

0% Home value: $440,612

$440,612 Annual property tax estimate by county: $4,759

$4,759 Property tax rate: 1.1%

1.1% Sales tax: 8.9%

9. Miami

Annual retirement taxes: $0

$0 Effective retirement tax rate: 0%

0% Home value: $642,609

$642,609 Annual property tax estimate by county: $6,555

$6,555 Property tax rate: 1%

1% Sales tax: 7%

10. Mesa, Arizona

Annual retirement taxes: $976

$976 Effective retirement tax rate: 1.3%

1.3% Home value: $446,897

$446,897 Annual property tax estimate by county: $2,637

$2,637 Property tax rate: 0.6%

0.6% Sales tax: 8.3%

11. Phoenix

Annual retirement taxes: $976

$976 Effective retirement tax rate: 1.3%

1.3% Home value: $425,953

$425,953 Annual property tax estimate by county: $2,513

$2,513 Property tax rate: 0.6%

0.6% Sales tax: 8.6%

12. Chicago

Annual retirement taxes: $0

$0 Effective retirement tax rate: 0%

0% Home value: $300,169

$300,169 Annual property tax estimate by county: $4,142

$4,142 Property tax rate: 1.4%

1.4% Sales tax: 10.3%

13. Cincinnati

Annual retirement taxes: $442

$442 Effective retirement tax rate: 0.6%

0.6% Home value: $237,015

$237,015 Annual property tax estimate by county: $3,636

$3,636 Property tax rate: 1.5%

1.5% Sales tax: 6.5%

14. Tucson, Arizona

Annual retirement taxes: $976

$976 Effective retirement tax rate: 1.2%

1.2% Home value: $335,769

$335,769 Annual property tax estimate by county: $2,720

$2,720 Property tax rate: 0.8%

0.8% Sales tax: 8.7%

15. El Paso, Texas

Annual retirement taxes: $0

$0 Effective retirement tax rate: 0%

0% Home value: $222,153

$222,153 Annual property tax estimate by county: $4,643

$4,643 Property tax rate: 2.1%

2.1% Sales tax: 7.3%

16. Seattle

Annual retirement taxes: $0

$0 Effective retirement tax rate: 0%

0% Home value: $914,171

$914,171 Annual property tax estimate by county: $8,045

$8,045 Property tax rate: 0.9%

0.9% Sales tax: 10.4%

17. Columbus, Ohio

Annual retirement taxes: $442

$442 Effective retirement tax rate: 0.6%

0.6% Home value: $253,028

$253,028 Annual property tax estimate by county: $4,226

$4,226 Property tax rate: 0.7%

0.7% Sales tax: 7.5%

18. Fresno, California

Annual retirement taxes: $1,436

$1,436 Effective retirement tax rate: 1.9%

1.9% Home value: $387,228

$387,228 Annual property tax estimate by county: $2,517

$2,517 Property tax rate: 0.7%

0.7% Sales tax: 7.5%

19. Pittsburgh

Annual retirement taxes: $0

$0 Effective retirement tax rate: 0%

0% Home value: $221,573

$221,573 Annual property tax estimate by county: $4,919

$4,919 Property tax rate: 2.2%

2.2% Sales tax: 7%

20. Colorado Springs

Annual retirement taxes: $1,678

$1,678 Effective retirement tax rate: 2.2%

2.2% Home value: $455,111

$455,111 Annual property tax estimate by county: $2,139

$2,139 Property tax rate: 0.5%

0.5% Sales tax: 8.2%

21. San Antonio

Annual retirement taxes: $0

$0 Effective retirement tax rate: 0%

0% Home value: $255,554

$255,554 Annual property tax estimate by county: $5,418

$5,418 Property tax rate: 2.1%

2.1% Sales tax: 8.3%

22. Oklahoma City

Annual retirement taxes: $1,468

$1,468 Effective retirement tax rate: 1.9%

1.9% Home value: $198,018

$198,018 Annual property tax estimate by county: $1,901

$1,901 Property tax rate: 1%

1% Sales tax: 8.6%

23. New York City

Annual retirement taxes: $1,248

$1,248 Effective retirement tax rate: 1.6%

1.6% Home value: $786,397

$786,397 Annual property tax estimate by county: $4,797

$4,797 Property tax rate: 0.6%

0.6% Sales tax: 8%

24. Sacramento, California

Annual retirement taxes: $1,436

$1,436 Effective retirement tax rate: 1.9%

1.9% Home value: $484,408

$484,408 Annual property tax estimate by county: $3,294

$3,294 Property tax rate: 0.7%

0.7% Sales tax: 8.8%

25. Bakersfield, California

Annual retirement taxes: $1,436

$1,436 Effective retirement tax rate: 1.9%

1.9% Home value: $386,283

$386,283 Annual property tax estimate by county: $3,090

$3,090 Property tax rate: 0.8%

0.8% Sales tax: 8.3%

26. Virginia Beach, Virginia

Annual retirement taxes: $1,624

$1,624 Effective retirement tax rate: 2.1%

2.1% Home value: $408,861

$408,861 Annual property tax estimate by county: $3,312

$3,312 Property tax rate: 0.8%

0.8% Sales tax: 6%

27. Denver

Annual retirement taxes: $1,678

$1,678 Effective retirement tax rate: 2.2%

2.2% Home value: $587,101

$587,101 Annual property tax estimate by county: $3,170

$3,170 Property tax rate: 0.5%

0.5% Sales tax: 9.2%

28. Detroit

Annual retirement taxes: $1,199

$1,199 Effective retirement tax rate: 1.6%

1.6% Home value: $71,089

$71,089 Annual property tax estimate by county: $1,472

$1,472 Property tax rate: 2.1%

2.1% Sales tax: 6%

29. Houston

Annual retirement taxes: $0

$0 Effective retirement tax rate: 0.0%

0.0% Home value: $271,965

$271,965 Annual property tax estimate by county: $6,282

$6,282 Property tax rate: 2.3%

2.3% Sales tax: 8.3%

30. Indianapolis

Annual retirement taxes: $1,613

$1,613 Effective retirement tax rate: 2.1%

2.1% Home value: $223,801

$223,801 Annual property tax estimate by county: $2,574

$2,574 Property tax rate: 1.2%

1.2% Sales tax: 7%

31. Dallas

Annual retirement taxes: $0

$0 Effective retirement tax rate: 0.0%

0.0% Home value: $321,537

$321,537 Annual property tax estimate by county: $7,010

$7,010 Property tax rate: 2.2%

2.2% Sales tax: 8.3%

32. Washington, D.C.

Annual retirement taxes: $2,138

$2,138 Effective retirement tax rate: 2.8%

2.8% Home value: $723,556

$723,556 Annual property tax estimate by county: $3,328

$3,328 Property tax rate: 0.5%

0.5% Sales tax: 6%

33. Kansas City, Missouri

Annual retirement taxes: $1,450

$1,450 Effective retirement tax rate: 1.9%

1.9% Home value: $232,081

$232,081 Annual property tax estimate by county: $2,947

$2,947 Property tax rate: 1.3%

1.3% Sales tax: 9%

34. Long Beach, California

Annual retirement taxes: $1,436

$1,436 Effective retirement tax rate: 1.9%

1.9% Home value: $873,848

$873,848 Annual property tax estimate by county: $5,156

$5,156 Property tax rate: 0.6%

0.6% Sales tax: 10.3%

35. Fort Worth, Texas

Annual retirement taxes: $0

$0 Effective retirement tax rate: 0.0%

0.0% Home value: $300,505

$300,505 Annual property tax estimate by county: $7,122

$7,122 Property tax rate: 2.4%

2.4% Sales tax: 8.6%

36. Baltimore

Annual retirement taxes: $1,978

$1,978 Effective retirement tax rate: 2.8%

2.8% Home value: $180,051

$180,051 Annual property tax estimate by county: $2,071

$2,071 Property tax rate: 1.2%

1.2% Sales tax: 6%

37. Raleigh, North Carolina

Annual retirement taxes: $1,481

$1,481 Effective retirement tax rate: 2.4%

2.4% Home value: $443,388

$443,388 Annual property tax estimate by county: $3,591

$3,591 Property tax rate: 0.8%

0.8% Sales tax: 7.3%

38. Los Angeles

Annual retirement taxes: $1,436

$1,436 Effective retirement tax rate: 1.9%

1.9% Home value: $989,702

$989,702 Annual property tax estimate by county: $5,839

$5,839 Property tax rate: 0.6%

0.6% Sales tax: 9.5%

39. San Diego

Annual retirement taxes: $1,436

$1,436 Effective retirement tax rate: 1.9%

1.9% Home value: $1,119,226

$1,119,226 Annual property tax estimate by county: $6,827

$6,827 Property tax rate: 0.6%

0.6% Sales tax: 7.8%

40. San Francisco

Annual retirement taxes: $1,436

$1,436 Effective retirement tax rate: 1.9%

1.9% Home value: $1,353,281

$1,353,281 Annual property tax estimate by county: $7,443

$7,443 Property tax rate: 0.6%

0.6% Sales tax: 8.6%

41. Charlotte, North Carolina

Annual retirement taxes: $1,841

$1,841 Effective retirement tax rate: 2.4%

2.4% Home value: $401,024

$401,024 Annual property tax estimate by county: $4,211

$4,211 Property tax rate: 1.1%

1.1% Sales tax: 7.3%

42. Austin, Texas

Annual retirement taxes: $0

$0 Effective retirement tax rate: 0.0%

0.0% Home value: $548,997

$548,997 Annual property tax estimate by county: $10,870

$10,870 Property tax rate: 2%

2% Sales tax: 8.3%

43. Boston

Annual retirement taxes: $2,247

$2,247 Effective retirement tax rate: 2.9%

2.9% Home value: $785,253

$785,253 Annual property tax estimate by county: $6,125

$6,125 Property tax rate: 0.8%

0.8% Sales tax: 6.3%

44. Albuquerque, New Mexico

Annual retirement taxes: $2,759

$2,759 Effective retirement tax rate: 3.6%

3.6% Home value: $327,626

$327,626 Annual property tax estimate by county: $2,654

$2,654 Property tax rate: 0.8%

0.8% Sales tax: 7.6%

45. San Jose, California

Annual retirement taxes: $1,436

$1,436 Effective retirement tax rate: 1.9%

1.9% Home value: $1,463,410

$1,463,410 Annual property tax estimate by county: $9,805

$9,805 Property tax rate: 0.7%

0.7% Sales tax: 9.4%

46. Buffalo, New York

Annual retirement taxes: $1,248

$1,248 Effective retirement tax rate: 1.6%

1.6% Home value: $219,743

$219,743 Annual property tax estimate by county: $5,823

$5,823 Property tax rate: 2.7%

2.7% Sales tax: 8.8%

47. Milwaukee

Annual retirement taxes: $2,124

$2,124 Effective retirement tax rate: 2.8%

2.8% Home value: $195,562

$195,562 Annual property tax estimate by county: $4,381

$4,381 Property tax rate: 2.2%

2.2% Sales tax: 5.9%

48. Rochester, New York

Annual retirement taxes: $1,248

$1,248 Effective retirement tax rate: 1.6%

1.6% Home value: $207,750

$207,750 Annual property tax estimate by county: $6,066

$6,066 Property tax rate: 2.9%

2.9% Sales tax: 8%

49. Portland, Oregon

Annual retirement taxes: $3,456

$3,456 Effective retirement tax rate: 4.5%

4.5% Home value: $543,024

$543,024 Annual property tax estimate by county: $5,376

$5,376 Property tax rate: 1%

1% Sales tax: 0%

50. Omaha, Nebraska

Annual retirement taxes: $3,098

$3,098 Effective retirement tax rate: 4%

4% Home value: $273,938

$273,938 Annual property tax estimate by county: $5,397

$5,397 Property tax rate: 2%

2% Sales tax: 7%

Travis Woods contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: GOBankingRates looked at the 50 biggest cities in the U.S. by housing market according to Zillow’s December 2024 data and ranked them to determine the most and least tax-friendly cities for retirees. Each city was scored on: (1) its estimated total amount paid in retirement taxes annually; (2) the effective retirement tax rate in each state, calculated as the percentage of total income paid in retirement taxes; (3) the average amount paid in property taxes annually; (4) the estimated property tax rate in its county, parish or district from Tax-Rates.org; and (5) the sales tax rate in each city, according to Avalara. Estimated retirement taxes paid were calculated by state, assuming a single-filer turning 65 in 2025, receiving the national average annual amount in retirement benefits (sourced from the Social Security Administration’s December 2024 Monthly Statistical Snapshot) and collecting the majority of their income from a retirement account (assuming retirement benefits account for 30% of total income, as estimated by the SSA Fact Sheet). The average property taxes were calculated using Tax-Rates.org’s Property Tax Calculator to apply the appropriate county, parish or district’s tax rates to the estimated 2024 median home value for each city (as sourced from Zillow’s December 2024 Housing Data). All 50 cities were then ranked according to their scores on the above 5 factors, with sales tax weighted at 0.5x the other factors. All data was compiled on and is up to date as of Feb. 4, 2025.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Most and Least Tax-Friendly Cities for Retirees

