When considering the perfect spot to spend your golden years, you’ll likely take many factors into account: cost of living, weather, proximity to loved ones and maybe even your ability to pursue hobbies that are important to you.
Check Out: How Far $750,000 in Retirement Savings Plus Social Security Goes in Every State
Learn More: 3 Sneaky Things You Didn’t Realize Your Tax Software Was Doing — and How To Stop Them This Year
Nothing says comfortable retirement quite like living near your family or access to great restaurants, nightlife or outdoor activities. One piece of the retirement-planning puzzle that can easily be overlooked is taxes. Though you won’t be paying income tax anymore, there are other taxes to consider that can deplete your nest egg way too quickly. So, it’s important to know what your ideal retirement city’s tax situation looks like.
GOBankingRates looked at the 50 biggest cities in the U.S. by housing market, according to Zillow’s December 2024 data, and ranked them to determine the most and least tax-friendly cities for retirees.
Whether your retirement is years down the road or just around the corner, it’s important to know how taxes will affect your outlook. Starting with the most tax-friendly cities for retirees, learn the best and worst places to retire when it comes to taxes.
1. Philadelphia
- Annual retirement taxes: $0
- Effective retirement tax rate: 0%
- Home value: $210,087
- Annual property tax estimate by county: $1,912
- Property tax rate: 0.9%
- Sales tax: 8%
Also See: How Long $1 Million in Retirement Will Last in Every State
Discover More: Here’s the Cost of Living in Every State
2. Jacksonville, Florida
- Annual state retirement taxes: $0
- Effective retirement tax rate: 0%
- Home value: $301,125
- Annual property tax estimate by county: $2,560
- Property tax rate: 0.9%
- Sales tax: 7.5%
Explore More: Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State
3. Las Vegas
- Annual retirement taxes: $0
- Effective retirement tax rate: 0%
- Home value: $437,635
- Annual property tax estimate by county: $3,151
- Property tax rate: 0.7%
- Sales tax: 8.4%
4. Orlando, Florida
- Annual retirement taxes: $0
- Effective retirement tax rate: 0%
- Home value: $406,483
- Annual property tax estimate by county: $3,821
- Property tax rate: 0.9%
- Sales tax: 6.5%
5. Louisville, Kentucky
- Annual retirement taxes: $383
- Effective retirement tax rate: 0.5%
- Home value: $240,324
- Annual property tax estimate by county: $2,163
- Property tax rate: 0.9%
- Sales tax: 6%
6. Memphis, Tennessee
- Annual retirement taxes: $0
- Effective retirement tax rate: 0%
- Home value: $140,178
- Annual property tax estimate by county: $1,934
- Property tax rate: 1.4%
- Sales tax: 9.8%
7. Nashville, Tennessee
- Annual retirement taxes: $0
- Effective retirement tax rate: 0%
- Home value: $436,745
- Annual property tax estimate by county: $4,193
- Property tax rate: 1%
- Sales tax: 9.8%
Try This: 8 Moves To Make Immediately If You’re a Baby Boomer Without Retirement Savings
8. Atlanta
- Annual retirement taxes: $0
- Effective retirement tax rate: 0%
- Home value: $440,612
- Annual property tax estimate by county: $4,759
- Property tax rate: 1.1%
- Sales tax: 8.9%
9. Miami
- Annual retirement taxes: $0
- Effective retirement tax rate: 0%
- Home value: $642,609
- Annual property tax estimate by county: $6,555
- Property tax rate: 1%
- Sales tax: 7%
10. Mesa, Arizona
- Annual retirement taxes: $976
- Effective retirement tax rate: 1.3%
- Home value: $446,897
- Annual property tax estimate by county: $2,637
- Property tax rate: 0.6%
- Sales tax: 8.3%
11. Phoenix
- Annual retirement taxes: $976
- Effective retirement tax rate: 1.3%
- Home value: $425,953
- Annual property tax estimate by county: $2,513
- Property tax rate: 0.6%
- Sales tax: 8.6%
12. Chicago
- Annual retirement taxes: $0
- Effective retirement tax rate: 0%
- Home value: $300,169
- Annual property tax estimate by county: $4,142
- Property tax rate: 1.4%
- Sales tax: 10.3%
Find Out: Here’s How Much Your State Collects on Every Type of Tax
13. Cincinnati
- Annual retirement taxes: $442
- Effective retirement tax rate: 0.6%
- Home value: $237,015
- Annual property tax estimate by county: $3,636
- Property tax rate: 1.5%
- Sales tax: 6.5%
14. Tucson, Arizona
- Annual retirement taxes: $976
- Effective retirement tax rate: 1.2%
- Home value: $335,769
- Annual property tax estimate by county: $2,720
- Property tax rate: 0.8%
- Sales tax: 8.7%
Learn: I’m a Financial Advisor Who Knows What Retirees Actually Do With Their Savings (It Might Surprise You)
15. El Paso, Texas
- Annual retirement taxes: $0
- Effective retirement tax rate: 0%
- Home value: $222,153
- Annual property tax estimate by county: $4,643
- Property tax rate: 2.1%
- Sales tax: 7.3%
16. Seattle
- Annual retirement taxes: $0
- Effective retirement tax rate: 0%
- Home value: $914,171
- Annual property tax estimate by county: $8,045
- Property tax rate: 0.9%
- Sales tax: 10.4%
17. Columbus, Ohio
- Annual retirement taxes: $442
- Effective retirement tax rate: 0.6%
- Home value: $253,028
- Annual property tax estimate by county: $4,226
- Property tax rate: 0.7%
- Sales tax: 7.5%
Read More: Top 8 States To Move to If You Don’t Want To Pay Taxes on Social Security
18. Fresno, California
- Annual retirement taxes: $1,436
- Effective retirement tax rate: 1.9%
- Home value: $387,228
- Annual property tax estimate by county: $2,517
- Property tax rate: 0.7%
- Sales tax: 7.5%
19. Pittsburgh
- Annual retirement taxes: $0
- Effective retirement tax rate: 0%
- Home value: $221,573
- Annual property tax estimate by county: $4,919
- Property tax rate: 2.2%
- Sales tax: 7%
20. Colorado Springs
- Annual retirement taxes: $1,678
- Effective retirement tax rate: 2.2%
- Home value: $455,111
- Annual property tax estimate by county: $2,139
- Property tax rate: 0.5%
- Sales tax: 8.2%
21. San Antonio
- Annual retirement taxes: $0
- Effective retirement tax rate: 0%
- Home value: $255,554
- Annual property tax estimate by county: $5,418
- Property tax rate: 2.1%
- Sales tax: 8.3%
22. Oklahoma City
- Annual retirement taxes: $1,468
- Effective retirement tax rate: 1.9%
- Home value: $198,018
- Annual property tax estimate by county: $1,901
- Property tax rate: 1%
- Sales tax: 8.6%
Read Next: Can You Write Off Your Home Insurance on Your Taxes?
23. New York City
- Annual retirement taxes: $1,248
- Effective retirement tax rate: 1.6%
- Home value: $786,397
- Annual property tax estimate by county: $4,797
- Property tax rate: 0.6%
- Sales tax: 8%
24. Sacramento, California
- Annual retirement taxes: $1,436
- Effective retirement tax rate: 1.9%
- Home value: $484,408
- Annual property tax estimate by county: $3,294
- Property tax rate: 0.7%
- Sales tax: 8.8%
25. Bakersfield, California
- Annual retirement taxes: $1,436
- Effective retirement tax rate: 1.9%
- Home value: $386,283
- Annual property tax estimate by county: $3,090
- Property tax rate: 0.8%
- Sales tax: 8.3%
26. Virginia Beach, Virginia
- Annual retirement taxes: $1,624
- Effective retirement tax rate: 2.1%
- Home value: $408,861
- Annual property tax estimate by county: $3,312
- Property tax rate: 0.8%
- Sales tax: 6%
Trending Now: 7 Tax Loopholes the Rich Use To Pay Less and Build More Wealth
27. Denver
- Annual retirement taxes: $1,678
- Effective retirement tax rate: 2.2%
- Home value: $587,101
- Annual property tax estimate by county: $3,170
- Property tax rate: 0.5%
- Sales tax: 9.2%
28. Detroit
- Annual retirement taxes: $1,199
- Effective retirement tax rate: 1.6%
- Home value: $71,089
- Annual property tax estimate by county: $1,472
- Property tax rate: 2.1%
- Sales tax: 6%
29. Houston
- Annual retirement taxes: $0
- Effective retirement tax rate: 0.0%
- Home value: $271,965
- Annual property tax estimate by county: $6,282
- Property tax rate: 2.3%
- Sales tax: 8.3%
30. Indianapolis
- Annual retirement taxes: $1,613
- Effective retirement tax rate: 2.1%
- Home value: $223,801
- Annual property tax estimate by county: $2,574
- Property tax rate: 1.2%
- Sales tax: 7%
31. Dallas
- Annual retirement taxes: $0
- Effective retirement tax rate: 0.0%
- Home value: $321,537
- Annual property tax estimate by county: $7,010
- Property tax rate: 2.2%
- Sales tax: 8.3%
For You: 6 Reasons Your Tax Refund Will Be Higher in 2025
32. Washington, D.C.
- Annual retirement taxes: $2,138
- Effective retirement tax rate: 2.8%
- Home value: $723,556
- Annual property tax estimate by county: $3,328
- Property tax rate: 0.5%
- Sales tax: 6%
33. Kansas City, Missouri
- Annual retirement taxes: $1,450
- Effective retirement tax rate: 1.9%
- Home value: $232,081
- Annual property tax estimate by county: $2,947
- Property tax rate: 1.3%
- Sales tax: 9%
34. Long Beach, California
- Annual retirement taxes: $1,436
- Effective retirement tax rate: 1.9%
- Home value: $873,848
- Annual property tax estimate by county: $5,156
- Property tax rate: 0.6%
- Sales tax: 10.3%
35. Fort Worth, Texas
- Annual retirement taxes: $0
- Effective retirement tax rate: 0.0%
- Home value: $300,505
- Annual property tax estimate by county: $7,122
- Property tax rate: 2.4%
- Sales tax: 8.6%
36. Baltimore
- Annual retirement taxes: $1,978
- Effective retirement tax rate: 2.8%
- Home value: $180,051
- Annual property tax estimate by county: $2,071
- Property tax rate: 1.2%
- Sales tax: 6%
Also See: 10 States With Low Taxes and 10 Low-Cost-of-Living States Retirees Should Target
37. Raleigh, North Carolina
- Annual retirement taxes: $1,481
- Effective retirement tax rate: 2.4%
- Home value: $443,388
- Annual property tax estimate by county: $3,591
- Property tax rate: 0.8%
- Sales tax: 7.3%
38. Los Angeles
- Annual retirement taxes: $1,436
- Effective retirement tax rate: 1.9%
- Home value: $989,702
- Annual property tax estimate by county: $5,839
- Property tax rate: 0.6%
- Sales tax: 9.5%
39. San Diego
- Annual retirement taxes: $1,436
- Effective retirement tax rate: 1.9%
- Home value: $1,119,226
- Annual property tax estimate by county: $6,827
- Property tax rate: 0.6%
- Sales tax: 7.8%
40. San Francisco
- Annual retirement taxes: $1,436
- Effective retirement tax rate: 1.9%
- Home value: $1,353,281
- Annual property tax estimate by county: $7,443
- Property tax rate: 0.6%
- Sales tax: 8.6%
41. Charlotte, North Carolina
- Annual retirement taxes: $1,841
- Effective retirement tax rate: 2.4%
- Home value: $401,024
- Annual property tax estimate by county: $4,211
- Property tax rate: 1.1%
- Sales tax: 7.3%
Check Out: How Far $500,000 in Retirement Savings Plus Social Security Goes in Every State
42. Austin, Texas
- Annual retirement taxes: $0
- Effective retirement tax rate: 0.0%
- Home value: $548,997
- Annual property tax estimate by county: $10,870
- Property tax rate: 2%
- Sales tax: 8.3%
43. Boston
- Annual retirement taxes: $2,247
- Effective retirement tax rate: 2.9%
- Home value: $785,253
- Annual property tax estimate by county: $6,125
- Property tax rate: 0.8%
- Sales tax: 6.3%
44. Albuquerque, New Mexico
- Annual retirement taxes: $2,759
- Effective retirement tax rate: 3.6%
- Home value: $327,626
- Annual property tax estimate by county: $2,654
- Property tax rate: 0.8%
- Sales tax: 7.6%
45. San Jose, California
- Annual retirement taxes: $1,436
- Effective retirement tax rate: 1.9%
- Home value: $1,463,410
- Annual property tax estimate by county: $9,805
- Property tax rate: 0.7%
- Sales tax: 9.4%
46. Buffalo, New York
- Annual retirement taxes: $1,248
- Effective retirement tax rate: 1.6%
- Home value: $219,743
- Annual property tax estimate by county: $5,823
- Property tax rate: 2.7%
- Sales tax: 8.8%
Learn More: The Money You Need To Save Monthly To Retire Comfortably in Every State
47. Milwaukee
- Annual retirement taxes: $2,124
- Effective retirement tax rate: 2.8%
- Home value: $195,562
- Annual property tax estimate by county: $4,381
- Property tax rate: 2.2%
- Sales tax: 5.9%
48. Rochester, New York
- Annual retirement taxes: $1,248
- Effective retirement tax rate: 1.6%
- Home value: $207,750
- Annual property tax estimate by county: $6,066
- Property tax rate: 2.9%
- Sales tax: 8%
49. Portland, Oregon
- Annual retirement taxes: $3,456
- Effective retirement tax rate: 4.5%
- Home value: $543,024
- Annual property tax estimate by county: $5,376
- Property tax rate: 1%
- Sales tax: 0%
50. Omaha, Nebraska
- Annual retirement taxes: $3,098
- Effective retirement tax rate: 4%
- Home value: $273,938
- Annual property tax estimate by county: $5,397
- Property tax rate: 2%
- Sales tax: 7%
Travis Woods contributed to the reporting for this article.
Methodology: GOBankingRates looked at the 50 biggest cities in the U.S. by housing market according to Zillow’s December 2024 data and ranked them to determine the most and least tax-friendly cities for retirees. Each city was scored on: (1) its estimated total amount paid in retirement taxes annually; (2) the effective retirement tax rate in each state, calculated as the percentage of total income paid in retirement taxes; (3) the average amount paid in property taxes annually; (4) the estimated property tax rate in its county, parish or district from Tax-Rates.org; and (5) the sales tax rate in each city, according to Avalara. Estimated retirement taxes paid were calculated by state, assuming a single-filer turning 65 in 2025, receiving the national average annual amount in retirement benefits (sourced from the Social Security Administration’s December 2024 Monthly Statistical Snapshot) and collecting the majority of their income from a retirement account (assuming retirement benefits account for 30% of total income, as estimated by the SSA Fact Sheet). The average property taxes were calculated using Tax-Rates.org’s Property Tax Calculator to apply the appropriate county, parish or district’s tax rates to the estimated 2024 median home value for each city (as sourced from Zillow’s December 2024 Housing Data). All 50 cities were then ranked according to their scores on the above 5 factors, with sales tax weighted at 0.5x the other factors. All data was compiled on and is up to date as of Feb. 4, 2025.
More From GOBankingRates
- Costco, Walmart and Other Stores With Perks Retirees Need To Be Taking Advantage Of
- I'm Retired and Regret Not Claiming Social Security at 65 -- Here's Why
- 6 Subtly Genius Moves All Wealthy People Make With Their Money
- 5 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Most and Least Tax-Friendly Cities for Retirees
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.