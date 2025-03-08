News & Insights

The Most and Least Tax-Friendly Cities for Retirees

March 08, 2025 — 07:03 am EST

Written by Jordan Rosenfeld for GOBankingRates->

When considering the perfect spot to spend your golden years, you’ll likely take many factors into account: cost of living, weather, proximity to loved ones and maybe even your ability to pursue hobbies that are important to you.

Nothing says comfortable retirement quite like living near your family or access to great restaurants, nightlife or outdoor activities. One piece of the retirement-planning puzzle that can easily be overlooked is taxes. Though you won’t be paying income tax anymore, there are other taxes to consider that can deplete your nest egg way too quickly. So, it’s important to know what your ideal retirement city’s tax situation looks like.

GOBankingRates looked at the 50 biggest cities in the U.S. by housing market, according to Zillow’s December 2024 data, and ranked them to determine the most and least tax-friendly cities for retirees.

Whether your retirement is years down the road or just around the corner, it’s important to know how taxes will affect your outlook. Starting with the most tax-friendly cities for retirees, learn the best and worst places to retire when it comes to taxes.

Pedestrians relax on John F.

1. Philadelphia

  • Annual retirement taxes: $0
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 0%
  • Home value: $210,087
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $1,912
  • Property tax rate: 0.9%
  • Sales tax: 8%

11216, Florida, Horizontal, Jacksonville, States, america

2. Jacksonville, Florida

  • Annual state retirement taxes: $0
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 0%
  • Home value: $301,125
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $2,560
  • Property tax rate: 0.9%
  • Sales tax: 7.5%

Las Vegas, Nevada, USA - January 12, 2016: Tourists enjoying the nightlife on the famous Fremont Street promenade Las Vegas, Navada.

3. Las Vegas

  • Annual retirement taxes: $0
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 0%
  • Home value: $437,635
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $3,151
  • Property tax rate: 0.7%
  • Sales tax: 8.4%
Downtown Orlando, Florida Skyline at Sunset

4. Orlando, Florida

  • Annual retirement taxes: $0
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 0%
  • Home value: $406,483
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $3,821
  • Property tax rate: 0.9%
  • Sales tax: 6.5%
Louisville, Kentucky, FHA, insurance, real estate, homebuyers, foreclosure, single-family, home median price, mortgage, down payment

5. Louisville, Kentucky

  • Annual retirement taxes: $383
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 0.5%
  • Home value: $240,324
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $2,163
  • Property tax rate: 0.9%
  • Sales tax: 6%
People walk on Beale Street in Memphis Tennessee

6. Memphis, Tennessee

  • Annual retirement taxes: $0
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 0%
  • Home value: $140,178
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $1,934
  • Property tax rate: 1.4%
  • Sales tax: 9.8%
Nashville,TN Dawn Aerial.

7. Nashville, Tennessee

  • Annual retirement taxes: $0
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 0%
  • Home value: $436,745
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $4,193
  • Property tax rate: 1%
  • Sales tax: 9.8%

People on the Riverwalk in downtown Tampa FL.

8. Atlanta

  • Annual retirement taxes: $0
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 0%
  • Home value: $440,612
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $4,759
  • Property tax rate: 1.1%
  • Sales tax: 8.9%
Miami, USA - November 26, 2011: People on Lincoln Road, Miami most famous pedestrian shopping street at November 26, 2011.

9. Miami

  • Annual retirement taxes: $0
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 0%
  • Home value: $642,609
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $6,555
  • Property tax rate: 1%
  • Sales tax: 7%
Atlanta, Georgia, USA – July 26, 2015: Sunset panoramic aerial view of Atlanta skyline, with the Westin Peachtree Plaza skyscraper at its center, with a mobile sculpture of the SkyLounge rooftop terra - Image.

10. Mesa, Arizona

  • Annual retirement taxes: $976
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 1.3%
  • Home value: $446,897
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $2,637
  • Property tax rate: 0.6%
  • Sales tax: 8.3%
Mesa, Arizona, USA - March 5, 2019: Daytime view of the Mesa Arts Center and Center/Main St station in the heart of the downtown district.

11. Phoenix

  • Annual retirement taxes: $976
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 1.3%
  • Home value: $425,953
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $2,513
  • Property tax rate: 0.6%
  • Sales tax: 8.6%
Cityscape skyline view of office buildings and apartment condominiums in downtown Phoenix Arizona USA.

12. Chicago

  • Annual retirement taxes: $0
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 0%
  • Home value: $300,169
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $4,142
  • Property tax rate: 1.4%
  • Sales tax: 10.3%

People visiting Chicago at dusk.

13. Cincinnati

  • Annual retirement taxes: $442
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 0.6%
  • Home value: $237,015
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $3,636
  • Property tax rate: 1.5%
  • Sales tax: 6.5%
Colorful townhouses on Broadway boulevard in downtown Tucson Arizona USA.

14. Tucson, Arizona

  • Annual retirement taxes: $976
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 1.2%
  • Home value: $335,769
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $2,720
  • Property tax rate: 0.8%
  • Sales tax: 8.7%

El Paso is a city in and the seat of El Paso County, Texas, United States.

15. El Paso, Texas

  • Annual retirement taxes: $0
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 0%
  • Home value: $222,153
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $4,643
  • Property tax rate: 2.1%
  • Sales tax: 7.3%
Seattle, Washington, USA - July 6, 2018: Pike Place Market or Public Market Center in summer season, Seattle, Washington, USA.

16. Seattle

  • Annual retirement taxes: $0
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 0%
  • Home value: $914,171
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $8,045
  • Property tax rate: 0.9%
  • Sales tax: 10.4%

17. Columbus, Ohio

  • Annual retirement taxes: $442
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 0.6%
  • Home value: $253,028
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $4,226
  • Property tax rate: 0.7%
  • Sales tax: 7.5%

Fresno, California, USA - 18 February 2019.

18. Fresno, California

  • Annual retirement taxes: $1,436
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 1.9%
  • Home value: $387,228
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $2,517
  • Property tax rate: 0.7%
  • Sales tax: 7.5%
Pittsburgh traffic trails on the highway junction between Fort Duquesne and Fort Pitt bridges.

19. Pittsburgh

  • Annual retirement taxes: $0
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 0%
  • Home value: $221,573
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $4,919
  • Property tax rate: 2.2%
  • Sales tax: 7%
Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA downtown city skyline at dusk.

20. Colorado Springs

  • Annual retirement taxes: $1,678
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 2.2%
  • Home value: $455,111
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $2,139
  • Property tax rate: 0.5%
  • Sales tax: 8.2%
San Antonio, Texas, USA - October 10, 2016: Exterior view of the historic Alamo in San Antonio, Texas with tourists.

21. San Antonio

  • Annual retirement taxes: $0
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 0%
  • Home value: $255,554
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $5,418
  • Property tax rate: 2.1%
  • Sales tax: 8.3%
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA cityscape in Bricktown at dusk.

22. Oklahoma City

  • Annual retirement taxes: $1,468
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 1.9%
  • Home value: $198,018
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $1,901
  • Property tax rate: 1%
  • Sales tax: 8.6%

February 19, 2024, New York, New York, USA: Donald Trump�??s NYC properties are at risk of having to be sold following the ruling in the NYS civil financial fraud case brought by AG Letter James.

23. New York City

  • Annual retirement taxes: $1,248
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 1.6%
  • Home value: $786,397
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $4,797
  • Property tax rate: 0.6%
  • Sales tax: 8%
Sacramento, California, USA - September 19, 2017: These two women are walking downtown Sacramento on J Street past historic bank and view with a variety of with many different styles, this downtown area is now being know as DOCO for Downtown Commons many new shops and a hotel and Sports arena and unique older structures in the area on this September day the weather was comfortable.

24. Sacramento, California

  • Annual retirement taxes: $1,436
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 1.9%
  • Home value: $484,408
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $3,294
  • Property tax rate: 0.7%
  • Sales tax: 8.8%
Bakersfield sign in Bakersfield, California.

25. Bakersfield, California

  • Annual retirement taxes: $1,436
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 1.9%
  • Home value: $386,283
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $3,090
  • Property tax rate: 0.8%
  • Sales tax: 8.3%
Virginia Beach Zillow

26. Virginia Beach, Virginia

  • Annual retirement taxes: $1,624
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 2.1%
  • Home value: $408,861
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $3,312
  • Property tax rate: 0.8%
  • Sales tax: 6%

Denver, USA - People walking on a pedestrianized street in Denver's LoHi district, located near to the city centre.

27. Denver

  • Annual retirement taxes: $1,678
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 2.2%
  • Home value: $587,101
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $3,170
  • Property tax rate: 0.5%
  • Sales tax: 9.2%
American Culture, Architecture, Building Exterior, Built Structure, Business, Canada, Center, City, Detroit, Detroit River, Downtown District, Ice, Ice Floe, Journey, Midwest USA, Ontario, Renaissance Center, River, Scenics, Sky, Skyline, The Americas, Travel, Travel Destinations, USA, Urban Scene, Waterfront, Winter, cobo hall, motor city, naias

28. Detroit

  • Annual retirement taxes: $1,199
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 1.6%
  • Home value: $71,089
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $1,472
  • Property tax rate: 2.1%
  • Sales tax: 6%
Houston city skyline as night falls and people enjoying Eleanor Tinsley Park.

29. Houston

  • Annual retirement taxes: $0
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 0.0%
  • Home value: $271,965
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $6,282
  • Property tax rate: 2.3%
  • Sales tax: 8.3%
people enjoy downtown Indianapolis in White River State park

30. Indianapolis

  • Annual retirement taxes: $1,613
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 2.1%
  • Home value: $223,801
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $2,574
  • Property tax rate: 1.2%
  • Sales tax: 7%
View over the Dealey Plaza in the city of Dallas.

31. Dallas

  • Annual retirement taxes: $0
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 0.0%
  • Home value: $321,537
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $7,010
  • Property tax rate: 2.2%
  • Sales tax: 8.3%

Visitors at 1600 PA Avenue, the most famous residence in the United States.

32. Washington, D.C.

  • Annual retirement taxes: $2,138
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 2.8%
  • Home value: $723,556
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $3,328
  • Property tax rate: 0.5%
  • Sales tax: 6%
Kansas City skyline.

33. Kansas City, Missouri

  • Annual retirement taxes: $1,450
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 1.9%
  • Home value: $232,081
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $2,947
  • Property tax rate: 1.3%
  • Sales tax: 9%
A view of downtown Long Beach in Southern California.

34. Long Beach, California

  • Annual retirement taxes: $1,436
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 1.9%
  • Home value: $873,848
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $5,156
  • Property tax rate: 0.6%
  • Sales tax: 10.3%
people attend Arts Festival in Fort Worth Texas

35. Fort Worth, Texas

  • Annual retirement taxes: $0
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 0.0%
  • Home value: $300,505
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $7,122
  • Property tax rate: 2.4%
  • Sales tax: 8.6%
Baltimore-MD

36. Baltimore

  • Annual retirement taxes: $1,978
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 2.8%
  • Home value: $180,051
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $2,071
  • Property tax rate: 1.2%
  • Sales tax: 6%

Downtown Raleigh, North Carolina, USA Drone Skyline Aerial stock photo

37. Raleigh, North Carolina

  • Annual retirement taxes: $1,481
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 2.4%
  • Home value: $443,388
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $3,591
  • Property tax rate: 0.8%
  • Sales tax: 7.3%
Los Angeles, USA - July 5, 2013.

38. Los Angeles

  • Annual retirement taxes: $1,436
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 1.9%
  • Home value: $989,702
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $5,839
  • Property tax rate: 0.6%
  • Sales tax: 9.5%
San Diego, California, FHA, insurance, real estate, homebuyers, foreclosure, single-family, home median price, mortgage, down payment

39. San Diego

  • Annual retirement taxes: $1,436
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 1.9%
  • Home value: $1,119,226
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $6,827
  • Property tax rate: 0.6%
  • Sales tax: 7.8%
SAN FRANCISCO, CA -31 AUG 2017- The Chinatown neighborhood of San Francisco is the oldest Chinatown in the United States and the largest Chinese community outside Asia.

40. San Francisco

  • Annual retirement taxes: $1,436
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 1.9%
  • Home value: $1,353,281
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $7,443
  • Property tax rate: 0.6%
  • Sales tax: 8.6%
Charlotte, North Carolina, USA uptown skyline and park.

41. Charlotte, North Carolina

  • Annual retirement taxes: $1,841
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 2.4%
  • Home value: $401,024
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $4,211
  • Property tax rate: 1.1%
  • Sales tax: 7.3%

Aerial drone views perfect reflections of boue sky and puffy white summer clouds along austin texas skyline cityscape.

42. Austin, Texas

  • Annual retirement taxes: $0
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 0.0%
  • Home value: $548,997
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $10,870
  • Property tax rate: 2%
  • Sales tax: 8.3%
Boston, Massachusetts, USA - October 14, 2016: Pedestrians cross at the Old State House in Boston.

43. Boston

  • Annual retirement taxes: $2,247
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 2.9%
  • Home value: $785,253
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $6,125
  • Property tax rate: 0.8%
  • Sales tax: 6.3%
Hot Air Balloon Festival in Albuquerque.

44. Albuquerque, New Mexico

  • Annual retirement taxes: $2,759
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 3.6%
  • Home value: $327,626
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $2,654
  • Property tax rate: 0.8%
  • Sales tax: 7.6%
pedestrians in Downtown San Jose California

45. San Jose, California

  • Annual retirement taxes: $1,436
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 1.9%
  • Home value: $1,463,410
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $9,805
  • Property tax rate: 0.7%
  • Sales tax: 9.4%
Buffalo New York skyline

46. Buffalo, New York

  • Annual retirement taxes: $1,248
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 1.6%
  • Home value: $219,743
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $5,823
  • Property tax rate: 2.7%
  • Sales tax: 8.8%

Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA downtown city skyline on Lake Michigan at twilight.

47. Milwaukee

  • Annual retirement taxes: $2,124
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 2.8%
  • Home value: $195,562
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $4,381
  • Property tax rate: 2.2%
  • Sales tax: 5.9%
rochester new york shutterstock_1034607439

48. Rochester, New York

  • Annual retirement taxes: $1,248
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 1.6%
  • Home value: $207,750
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $6,066
  • Property tax rate: 2.9%
  • Sales tax: 8%
Portland, Oregon, USA - November 28, 2011: Two women hike through a foggy forest in Portland, Oregon on a cold winter day.

49. Portland, Oregon

  • Annual retirement taxes: $3,456
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 4.5%
  • Home value: $543,024
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $5,376
  • Property tax rate: 1%
  • Sales tax: 0%
Memorial Park and Rose Garden of Omaha, Nebraska.

50. Omaha, Nebraska

  • Annual retirement taxes: $3,098
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 4%
  • Home value: $273,938
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $5,397
  • Property tax rate: 2%
  • Sales tax: 7%

Travis Woods contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: GOBankingRates looked at the 50 biggest cities in the U.S. by housing market according to Zillow’s December 2024 data and ranked them to determine the most and least tax-friendly cities for retirees. Each city was scored on: (1) its estimated total amount paid in retirement taxes annually; (2) the effective retirement tax rate in each state, calculated as the percentage of total income paid in retirement taxes; (3) the average amount paid in property taxes annually; (4) the estimated property tax rate in its county, parish or district from Tax-Rates.org; and (5) the sales tax rate in each city, according to Avalara. Estimated retirement taxes paid were calculated by state, assuming a single-filer turning 65 in 2025, receiving the national average annual amount in retirement benefits (sourced from the Social Security Administration’s December 2024 Monthly Statistical Snapshot) and collecting the majority of their income from a retirement account (assuming retirement benefits account for 30% of total income, as estimated by the SSA Fact Sheet). The average property taxes were calculated using Tax-Rates.org’s Property Tax Calculator to apply the appropriate county, parish or district’s tax rates to the estimated 2024 median home value for each city (as sourced from Zillow’s December 2024 Housing Data). All 50 cities were then ranked according to their scores on the above 5 factors, with sales tax weighted at 0.5x the other factors. All data was compiled on and is up to date as of Feb. 4, 2025.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Most and Least Tax-Friendly Cities for Retirees

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

