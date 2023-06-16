There are many ways to go about buying a home, and one way that can sometimes be more cost-effective is to build a house from the ground up.

Of course, even building your own home is more expensive than it used to be due to inflation and supply chain issues over the past few years driving up the costs of materials and labor. So, location really does matter when it comes to finding the best states to do so.

To determine the most and least expensive states to build a home, GoBankingRates drew from a new report by Today's Homeowner that estimated the average price of building a new 2,100-square-foot home (not including the cost of land or plot development). They found that the average cost to build a new home in the United States is $332,397, or $158 per square foot.

Keep reading to find the 10 most (and 10 least) expensive states to build your home.

10 Most Expensive States To Build a Home

The states where potential homebuyers may want to think twice about building their own homes fall in a few key parts of the country: the west coast, in places like California and Washington; the east coast, including New England and New York. A couple of states in the midwest are pricey, but Hawaii is the most expensive state to build a home in, costing $431,364 for the average 2,100-square-foot home ($205 per square foot).

10. New Hampshire

Total price: $361,098

Price per square foot: $172

9. Washington

Total price: $363,120

Price per square foot: $173

8. California

Total price: $363,314

Price per square foot: $173

7. Connecticut

Total price: $367,853

Price per square foot: $175

6. New York

Total price: $371,875

Price per square foot: $177

5. Rhode Island

Total price: $372,069

Price per square foot: $177

4. Illinois

Total price: $380,189

Price per square foot: $181

3. New Jersey

Total price: $387,262

Price per square foot: $184

2. Massachusetts

Total price: $402,709

Price per square foot: $192

1. Hawaii

Total price: $431,364

Price per square foot: $205

10 Least Expensive States To Build a Home

Building a home is really only cheaper than the median home sale price in eight states. And where you'll find it the cheapest to build a 2,100-square-foot home for under $300,000 is the South, namely: Arkansas, Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, and North Carolina.

10. Tennessee

Total price: $302,204

Price per square foot: $144

9. South Dakota

Total price: $301,739

Price per square foot: $144

8. South Carolina

Total price: $301,079

Price per square foot: $143

7. Oklahoma

Total price: $300,673

Price per square foot: $143

6. Florida

Total price: $297,228

Price per square foot: $142

5. North Carolina

Total price: $297,062

Price per square foot: $141

4. Louisiana

Total price: $296,107

Price per square foot: $141

3. Alabama

Total price: $291,397

Price per square foot: $139

2. Arkansas

Total price: $288,175

Price per square foot: $137

1. Mississippi

Total price: $287,670

Price per square foot: $137

Cameron Huddleston contributed to the reporting for this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Most (and Least) Expensive States To Build a Home

