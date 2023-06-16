News & Insights

Most (and Least) Expensive States To Build a Home

June 16, 2023 — 05:51 pm EDT

There are many ways to go about buying a home, and one way that can sometimes be more cost-effective is to build a house from the ground up.

Of course, even building your own home is more expensive than it used to be due to inflation and supply chain issues over the past few years driving up the costs of materials and labor. So, location really does matter when it comes to finding the best states to do so.

To determine the most and least expensive states to build a home, GoBankingRates drew from a new report by Today's Homeowner that estimated the average price of building a new 2,100-square-foot home (not including the cost of land or plot development). They found that the average cost to build a new home in the United States is $332,397, or $158 per square foot.

Keep reading to find the 10 most (and 10 least) expensive states to build your home.

Roofer ,carpenter working on roof structure at construction site stock photo

10 Most Expensive States To Build a Home

The states where potential homebuyers may want to think twice about building their own homes fall in a few key parts of the country: the west coast, in places like California and Washington; the east coast, including New England and New York. A couple of states in the midwest are pricey, but Hawaii is the most expensive state to build a home in, costing $431,364 for the average 2,100-square-foot home ($205 per square foot).

The Nashua River, in Nashua, New Hampshire.

10. New Hampshire

  • Total price: $361,098
  • Price per square foot: $172

Beautiful light illuminated the downtown urban core city center of Yakima, WA.

9. Washington

  • Total price: $363,120
  • Price per square foot: $173
Aerial View of Downtown Tulare, California during Spring.

8. California

  • Total price: $363,314
  • Price per square foot: $173
Skyline of downtown Hartford, Connecticut from Founders Bridge.

7. Connecticut

  • Total price: $367,853
  • Price per square foot: $175

Typical yellow cabs on the streets of New York in winter.

6. New York

  • Total price: $371,875
  • Price per square foot: $177
Westerly Rhode Island

5. Rhode Island

  • Total price: $372,069
  • Price per square foot: $177
Chicago Cityscape from Chicago River Waterfront at Dusk.

4. Illinois

  • Total price: $380,189
  • Price per square foot: $181

Aerial View of Delaware Riverfront Town Gloucester New Jersey.

3. New Jersey

  • Total price: $387,262
  • Price per square foot: $184
Waltham is a city in Middlesex County, Massachusetts, United States.

2. Massachusetts

  • Total price: $402,709
  • Price per square foot: $192
Scenic Honolulu Oahu Hawaii Suburban Neighborhood.

1. Hawaii

  • Total price: $431,364
  • Price per square foot: $205

Shaking hands of partnership agreement between structural engineers and contractors to build houses.

10 Least Expensive States To Build a Home

Building a home is really only cheaper than the median home sale price in eight states. And where you'll find it the cheapest to build a 2,100-square-foot home for under $300,000 is the South, namely: Arkansas, Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, and North Carolina.

Memphis, Tennessee, USA Downtown Skyline stock photo

10. Tennessee

  • Total price: $302,204
  • Price per square foot: $144
Pierre South Dakota capitol building

9. South Dakota

  • Total price: $301,739
  • Price per square foot: $144

Downtown Greenville, SC South Carolina Skyline Cityscape at Sunrise.

8. South Carolina

  • Total price: $301,079
  • Price per square foot: $143
Tulsa is the second-largest city in the state of Oklahoma and 47th-most populous city in the United States.

7. Oklahoma

  • Total price: $300,673
  • Price per square foot: $143
Drone angle view of Florida State Capitol with the city skyline.

6. Florida

  • Total price: $297,228
  • Price per square foot: $142

Drone Aerial of Downtown Greensboro North Carolina NC Skyline.

5. North Carolina

  • Total price: $297,062
  • Price per square foot: $141
Monroe is the eighth-largest city in the U.

4. Louisiana

  • Total price: $296,107
  • Price per square foot: $141
Small town square in Union Springs, Alabama.

3. Alabama

  • Total price: $291,397
  • Price per square foot: $139

2. Arkansas

  • Total price: $288,175
  • Price per square foot: $137
Mississippi River bridge, at Vicksburg, MS.

1. Mississippi

  • Total price: $287,670
  • Price per square foot: $137

Cameron Huddleston contributed to the reporting for this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Most (and Least) Expensive States To Build a Home

