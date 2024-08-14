The Most And Least Anxious Dog Breeds, According To Owners

While most dogs can experience anxiety, some dog breeds are more prone to it than others, which can lead to stress and worry for owners.

To help potential dog owners determine which breeds are more susceptible to anxiety, Forbes Advisor surveyed 200 dog owners of each of the top 25 most popular breeds according to the American Kennel Club.

We asked dog owners to assess how anxious or at ease their dog is on a typical day and in 10 potentially anxiety-inducing situations, including:

Loud noises, such as fireworks or construction

Being left home alone

Visiting the veterinarian’s office

Being in new environments

Car rides

Water features, such as rivers and lakes

Walking or exercising

Being around other dogs

Being around visitors

Being in public

Our calculations based on that data helped us discover the most and least anxious dog breeds.

Owners with anxious dogs should know that pet anxiety isn’t uncommon, and there are treatments available to help alleviate symptoms, including behavioral training and medication.

And for most pet owners, medications prescribed by a veterinarian for certain anxiety-related behaviors, including separation anxiety and phobias, may be covered under some pet insurance plans.

Dog Anxiety Facts

Loud noises, such as fireworks or construction, ranked as the top trigger for anxiety in dogs, with 50% of owners saying their dog gets anxious around loud noises.

Being home alone without their owner ranked as the second most anxiety-inducing situation for pups (with 43% of owners saying their dog gets anxious when home alone), followed by the veterinarian’s office (reported by 31% of owners).

Excessive barking and restlessness ranked as the top behaviors dogs exhibit when anxious.

When asked what dog owners have done to try to treat their pups' anxiety, more than half (58%) said they try comforting their dog with pets and cuddles, followed by socialization tactics (such as visits with other dogs, going on walks in public places, etc,) (37%), and exercise and nutrition (35%).

The Most Anxious Dog Breeds

1. Havanese

Havanese score: 100 out of 100

Known to be small, cheerful, and well-suited to city living, the Havanese unfortunately ranks as the most anxious dog breed, with owners noting the breed is anxious in most situations.

The Havanese ranks as the third most likely breed to be anxious on a typical day (with 46.5% of owners saying their Havanese dog is typically anxious, tying with beagles).

Havenese ranks as the most likely breed to be anxious in seven of 10 situations considered, including: Loud noises, such as fireworks and construction (reported by 58% of owners) The veterinarian's office (reported by 42% of owners) Car rides (reported by 28% of owners)

Havanese ranks as the most anxious dog breed by about 22 points, the most significant margin study-wide.

2. Pembroke Welsh Corgi

Pembroke Welsh corgi score: 77.89 out of 100

The second of six small breeds to make the list of most anxious dog breeds, the Pembroke Welsh corgi is a small dog that can experience anxiety on a daily basis.

Pembroke Welsh corgis ranks as the most likely breed to be anxious on a typical day, with nearly half (49.5%) of owners reporting that their dog is typically anxious.

Pembroke Welsh corgis ranks in the top five most anxious breeds in the following situations: The second most likely breed to be anxious around loud noises, such as fireworks and construction (reported by 57% of owners, tying with Yorkshire terriers and shih tzus). The third most likely breed to be anxious when walking or exercising (reported by 14% of owners, tying with Great Danes). The third most likely breed to be anxious around water such as rivers and lakes (reported by 14% of owners, tying with Great Danes and miniature schnauzers).



3. Australian Shepherd

Australian Shepherd score: 77.63 out of 100

Even though they ranked as America’s favorite dog breed in another Forbes Advisor survey, the Australian shepherd is most likely to be anxious around people other than their owner.

Australian shepherds are the second most likely breed to be anxious on a typical day (reported by 46.5% of owners).

The breed is also the fifth least likely dog breed to be at ease on a typical day (as reported by 41.5% of owners).

Australian shepherds ranks among the 10 most anxious breeds in five of 10 situations considered, including: The most likely breed to be anxious around visitors (reported by 40%, tying with Havanese). The third most likely breed to be anxious in public (reported by 16% of owners, tying with Doberman pinschers).



4. Doberman Pinscher

Doberman Pinscher score: 74.21 out of 100

Well-known for their sleek and powerful build, the Doberman pinscher is considered one of the best guard dogs. Unfortunately, they are among the most anxious dogs in new places, on car rides and around other dogs.

Doberman pinschers, which ranked as the second-least friendly dog breed in another Forbes Advisor study, rank as the sixth most likely breed to be anxious on a typical day (as reported by 45.5% of owners).

Dobermans rank among the 10 most anxious breeds in eight of 10 situations, including: The most anxious breed in new environments (reported by 32% of owners, tying with Bernese mountain dogs and Great Danes). The second most likely breed to be anxious on car rides (reported by 26% of owners). The second most likely breed to be anxious around other dogs (reported by 27% of owners, tying with miniature schnauzers).



5. Miniature Schnauzer

Miniature schnauzer score: 73.68 out of 100

Iconic for their bushy beard and eyebrows, the miniature schnauzer is highly likely to exhibit anxiety around other dogs and at the veterinarian’s office.

Forty-six percent of miniature schnauzer owners said this breed is anxious on a typical day, the fifth highest percentage studywide.

Miniature schnauzers rank among the 10 most anxious breeds in nine of 10 situations considered, including: The second most likely breed to be anxious around other dogs (reported by 27% of owners, tying with Doberman pinschers). The second most likely breed to be anxious at the veterinarian's office (reported by 37% of schnauzer owners, tying with Doberman pinschers). The fifth most likely breed to be anxious around loud noises, such as fireworks and construction (reported by 54% of owners).



6. Beagle

Beagle score: 72.63 out of 100

Bred to excel as hunting dogs, the beagle is a highly curious and clever dog, but also reportedly the most likely to be nervous on a typical day.

Beagles tie with Havanese as the breed with the highest percentage of owners (38%) who report their dog is not at ease on a typical day.

Beagles rank as the third most likely breed to be anxious while being left at home without their owner (reported by 51% of beagle owners).

This breed ranks as the seventh most likely to be anxious at the veterinarian's office (reported by 34% of owners, tying with Bernese mountain dogs, poodles and Yorkshire terriers).

7. German Shorthaired Pointer

German shorthaired pointer score: 68.42 out of 100

The German shorthaired pointer (GSP) is always eager to please its owner, but needs exercise and positive training to help manage their anxiety.

German shorthaired pointers are the fourth least likely breed to be at ease on a typical day (reported by 41% of owners).

This breed ranks as the seventh most likely breed to be anxious on a typical day (reported by 45% of owners).

German shorthaired pointers rank among the 10 most anxious breeds in five of the 10 situations considered, including: The fifth most likely breed to be anxious being left at home without their owner (reported by 48% of owners). The eighth most likely breed to be anxious around water, such as rivers and lakes (reported by 10% of owners, tying with Cavalier King Charles spaniels and French bulldogs).



8. Bernese Mountain Dogs

Bernese mountain dog score: 66.58 out of 100

The gentle giant Bernese mountain dog is known to be emotionally attached to its family, but is likely to be hesitant around new people and new places.

Bernese mountain dogs rank as the eighth most likely breed to be anxious on a typical day (reported by 44.5% of owners).

This breed ranks as the most anxious breed in new environments (reported by 32% of owners, tying with Doberman pinschers and Great Danes).

Bernese mountain dogs are the second most likely breed to be anxious in three of 10 situations considered, including: Being in public (reported by 19% of owners). Walking or exercising (reported by 16% of owners). Around water, such as rivers and lakes (reported by 15% of owners).



9. Dachshund

Dachshund score: 65.53 out of 100

The low-slung dachshund has a fun, lively personality and makes a great watchdog, but owners should take care around other dogs and avoid leaving their dog home alone.

Dachshunds rank as the sixth least likely breed to be at ease on a typical day (reported by 42.5% of owners, tying with Pembroke Welsh corgis).

Dachshunds rank among the 10 most anxious breeds in eight of 10 situations considered, including: The most likely breed to be anxious around other dogs (reported by 29% of owners). The most likely breed to be anxious when left at home without their owner (reported by 52% of dachshund owners, tying with Pomeranians).

Dachshunds, however, rank as the breed that’s least likely to be anxious when walking or exercising (reported by only 4% of owners).

10. Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

Cavalier King Charles spaniel score: 56.05 out of 100

The Cavalier King Charles spaniel, while adaptable to its owner’s lifestyle, is also highly likely to be anxious when left home alone and while at the vet’s office.

Cavalier King Charles spaniels rank among the 10 most anxious breeds in seven of 10 potentially anxiety-inducing situations considered, including: The fourth most likely breed to be anxious when left at home without their owner (reported by 49% of owners). The fourth most likely breed to be anxious at the veterinarian's office (reported by 36% of owners). The fourth most likely breed to be anxious on car rides (reported by 23% of owners). The seventh most likely breed to be anxious in new environments (reported by 30% of owners, tying with cane corsos).



The Least Anxious Dog Breeds

1. Labrador Retriever

Labrador retriever score: 0 out of 100

Labrador retrievers are happy-go-lucky dogs and the least anxious dog breed on our list.

Labrador retrievers rank as the most likely to be at ease on a typical day (as reported by 59.5% of lab owners); just 26.5% of owners report that their lab is typically anxious.

Labrador retrievers rank among the 10 breeds that are least likely to be anxious in seven of 10 situations considered, including: The second least likely breed to be anxious when left at home without their owner (with 34% of owners saying their lab would be anxious when home alone, tying with rottweilers). The third least likely breed to be anxious when visitors are around (with 26% of owners saying their lab is anxious around visitors).



2. Rottweiler

Rottweiler score: 4.47 out of 100

They may have the fierce look of a guardian dog, but the playful rottweiler is least likely to be anxious around loud noises and at the veterinarian’s office.

Rottweilers rank as the second most likely breed to be at ease on a typical day (as reported by 54% of rottweiler owners) and the second least likely breed to be anxious on a typical day. Only 31% of owners say their rottweiler is typically anxious.

The breed ranks as the least likely to be anxious around loud noises, such as fireworks and construction (with 39% of owners saying their rottweiler is anxious around loud noises).

Rottweilers rank as the least likely breed to be anxious at the veterinarian's office (with 21% of owners saying their rottweiler is anxious at the vet).

3. German Shepherd

German Shepherd score: 13.16 out of 100

Intelligent, loyal and brave, the German shepherd is hard working and one of the least anxious dog breeds.

The German shepherd ranks as the fifth least likely breed to be anxious on a typical day (with 35.5% of owners saying their German shepherd is typically anxious).

German shepherds rank among the 10 least likely breeds to be anxious in six of 10 situations, including: The third least likely breed to be anxious on car rides (with 13% of owners saying their German shepherd is anxious in the car, tying with Golden retrievers and Siberian huskies). The fourth least likely breed to be anxious around water, such as rivers or lakes (with 6% of owners saying their German shepherd is anxious near water, tying with Golden retrievers and Siberian huskies).



4. Golden Retriever

Golden retriever score: 18.68 out of 100

It’s no surprise that the second friendliest dog breed (according to a Forbes Advisor survey) is also considered one of the least anxious when it comes to meeting new people and other dogs.

Golden retrievers, which emerged as the second friendliest dog breed in another study, rank as the least likely dog breed to be anxious around visitors (with just 18% of owners saying their golden retriever is anxious around visitors).

Additionally, golden retrievers rank among the five least anxious dog breeds in seven of 10 situations considered, including: This breed ranks as the second least likely breed to be anxious around other dogs (with 15% of owners saying their golden retriever is anxious around other dogs). They are the third least likely breed to be anxious on car rides (with 13% of owners saying their golden retriever is anxious in the car, tying with German shepherds and Siberian huskies). The breed is also the fourth least likely to be anxious in public (with 9% of owners saying their golden retriever is anxious in public).



5. Shih Tzu

Shih Tzu score: 21.05 out of 100

The only small dog breed to make the list of least anxious dogs, the easygoing shih tzu doesn’t typically get anxious in new places.

Shih tzus rank as the fifth most likely breed to be at ease on a typical day (with 51.5% of owners saying their shih tzu is typically at ease, tying with German shepherds).

Additionally, this breed ranks fourth least likely to be anxious on a typical day (with 34% of owners saying this breed is typically anxious).

Shih tzus rank as the least likely breed to be anxious around water, such as rivers and lakes (with just 4% of owners saying their shih tzu is anxious near water).

This breed is the second-least likely to be anxious in new environments (with 19% of owners saying their shih tzu is anxious in new environments, tying with Labrador retrievers).

How to Calm an Anxious Dog

Understanding why your dog is anxious is a good first step in treating your dog's anxiety, as it’s hard to address the issue without knowing the cause.

According to the Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine, anxiety can manifest in dogs in a number of behavioral problems, including:

Separation anxiety: Dogs show discomfort and express distress when their owners prepare to leave the house. Once the owner is gone, the dog may howl, bark, or destroy parts of the house.

Dogs show discomfort and express distress when their owners prepare to leave the house. Once the owner is gone, the dog may howl, bark, or destroy parts of the house. Resource guarding: Dogs will growl or threaten anyone who tries to get close to or approach something they consider valuable, such as a treat, food, or toy.

Dogs will growl or threaten anyone who tries to get close to or approach something they consider valuable, such as a treat, food, or toy. Territorial aggression: Dogs will lunge, bark, snap or growl at anyone or thing that approaches their “territory” or home.

Dogs will lunge, bark, snap or growl at anyone or thing that approaches their “territory” or home. Sound sensitivity: Dogs will show signs of distress in reaction to painful, uncomfortable, or loud and sudden noises.

Dogs will show signs of distress in reaction to painful, uncomfortable, or loud and sudden noises. Cognitive dysfunction syndrome: Dogs, especially senior dogs, will pace, pant or appear restless. This is the canine equivalent of Alzheimer’s disease.

The most common signs of anxiety in dogs include:

Destructive behaviors

Drooling

Ears pulled down or back

Excessive barking

Licking lips

Panting

Shaking

Whining

Whites of the eyes showing

If your dog suffers from anxiety, it’s best to visit your dog’s veterinarian who can not only help diagnose the cause but also help determine the best treatment.

There are many options to treating anxiety in dogs, including some medications, such as trazodone and fluoxetine (Prozac), which are often covered by some pet insurance plans. But these medications can only be prescribed by a vet.

Among the 200 owners we surveyed, pets and cuddles were the most common methods used to ease their dog’s anxiety. Other methods include the following:

One quarter of dog owners (25%) said they have tried anxiety medications

Another 26% said they have tried alternative medications, such as CBD oil or calming treats

Tips for easing anxiety in dogs

Socialize the dog early on in their life.

Don’t ignore early signs of anxiety, such as lip licking or pulled-back ears.

Try to increase your dogs’ confidence by ensuring you have a daily routine, teaching them to follow commands and keeping them active.

Teach your dog to “lie down” and “settle” in calm situations so you can rely on them to follow this command when anxiety occurs.

Ensure your home is a safe and calm place for your dog.

Provide enrichment toys, background noise/music and treats while you’re away so your dog can keep busy.

Do not punish your dog after it exhibits unwanted behavior, as it will confuse them and likely induce anxiety.

Contact your veterinarian for advice on treating your dog’s anxiety.

Why You Should Consider Pet Insurance

Many dog owners may not be aware that some pet insurance plans may cover medications that mitigate behavioral problems and are prescribed by a veterinarian. Problems such as separation anxiety and phobias can fall under this coverage.

In addition to common coverage for accidents and injuries for your pet, as well as chronic and common illnesses, there are some pet insurance companies that cover the costs of behavioral therapy for problems including:

Aggression

Destructive chewing

Excessive barking

It’s important to keep in mind that in addition to certain breeds being more prone to anxiety, some breeds also come with a higher cost for pet insurance. Typically, larger breeds are more expensive to insure.

The average cost of pet insurance for a dog is $55 a month for unlimited annual coverage with 90% reimbursement and a $500 deductible.

If you are still trying to decide if pet insurance is worth it, consider whether you would be able to cover a major vet bill and what impact it might have on your finances.

According to a Forbes Advisor analysis, the average cost for a vet visit is about $61. Costs can add up quickly when additional medical care or medication is required.

To find the best pet insurance for your dog, it’s always best to shop around and compare pet insurance quotes from a few different providers.

Methodology

To uncover the most and least anxious dog breeds, Forbes Advisor commissioned a survey conducted by Talker Research of 5,000 American dog owners, including 200 dog owners of each of the top 25 most popular breeds (according to the American Kennel Club).

We analyzed data for each dog breed across the following 12 metrics:

The percentage of dogs that are ‘very’ and ‘somewhat’ anxious on a typical day: 25% of the total score

25% of the total score The percentage of dogs that are ‘very’ and ‘somewhat’ at ease on a typical day: 25% of the total score

25% of the total score The percentage of dogs that get anxious in the following potentially anxiety-inducing situations (each situation accounted for 5% of the total score): Being exposed to loud noises, such as fireworks or construction Being left at home without their owner Visiting the veterinarian's office Having visitors around and/or meeting new people Being in new environments Interacting with other dogs Going on car rides Being in public Walking and/or exercising Being around water, such as rivers, lakes or streams



