Most Active Stocks To Buy Now? 4 Virtual Reality Stocks In Focus

The metaverse has been a constant talk among stock market investors lately. And this has brought attention to virtual reality (VR) stocks. Unlike what people think, the idea of virtual reality has been around for decades. But it is only recently that this technology is starting to come to fruition. For now, most of its applications are in the gaming and entertainment industry. Take Meta’s (NASDAQ: FB) Oculus for example, the company produces VR headsets such as Oculus Quest. By and large, this is a standalone headset that contains integrated mobile computing hardware without the need of a personal computer (PC) to operate. Consumers can then play PC-based VR games by connecting them over USB.

However, many industries such as health care, engineering, and education are exploring the usage of VR to enhance their products and services. A prime example of this would be the Hololens 2 by Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). On one hand, health care professionals can connect with remote experts and have 3D consultations at the point of care. On another hand, the education industry can leverage the Hololens 2 to improve learning results and revolutionize the curriculum with hands-on lesson plans in 3D. With all said and done, it appears that the virtual space could play an important role in our future. So, why not check out some of the top VR stocks in the stock market today?

Virtual Reality Stocks To Buy [Or Sell] Today

Qualcomm

Let us start the list with the wireless tech company, Qualcomm. For those unaware, it primarily engages in the development, launch, and expansion of technologies like 5G. In fact, its technologies and products serve industry segments and applications beyond mobile, including automotive, computing, Internet of Things (IoT), and virtual reality as well.

A partnership was announced between Qualcomm and Microsoft during the company’s CES 2022 keynote. The collaboration aims to develop a new, customized Snapdragon augmented reality (AR) chip that will power future AR glasses within Microsoft’s ecosystems. Hence, future devices will work with a Microsoft software product called Mesh. It will allow users to beam a realistic likeness of themselves into the headset of another user so that it feels like the two people are in the same room.

Meanwhile, Qualcomm will provide the software called Snapdragon Spaces that helps perform basic AR functions like mapping out physical spaces. So, digital objects can be overlaid on them and hand-tracking, so that users can manipulate objects with hand gestures. It goes without saying that this is likely a move in the direction of a metaverse future. With that in mind, should QCOM stock be a top pick among the best virtual reality stocks?

Sony

Another company making waves in the VR space right now would be Sony. Traditionally, the company specializes in various electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for various markets. Besides that, it also involves the development, production, and distribution of recorded music and animation titles. SONY stock has been on a steady incline, rising more than 25% over the past six months.

On Tuesday, Sony announced the news on its next-generation VR system for its PS5 consoles. For starters, it is named PlayStation VR2 and its new VR controller, PlayStation VR2 Sense. In detail, the PS VR2 Sense Technology combines eye tracking, headset feedback, and 3D Audio to create an incredibly deep feeling of immersion. Also, there will be haptic feedback and adaptive triggers from the PS VR2 Sense controllers. Now, this means that players will be able to interact with games in a more visceral way.

Safe to say, the company will bring gaming to a whole new level as it enables a greater sense of presence among players like never before. Many wish for a virtual destination to escape reality and now Sony will be among the front runners to provide such a space. Keeping that in mind, would you consider buying SONY stock now?

Vuzix

Vuzix engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of wearable computing devices and AR wearable display devices. The company’s core products are in the form of smart glasses and augmented reality (AR) glasses. In addition, Vuzix also provides custom solutions and engineering services to third parties that include original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of waveguides.

Yesterday, the company introduced its Vuzix M400-C smart glasses. It is the latest edition of its M-Series smart glasses family. The M400-C uses the same form factor as its flagship M400 smart glasses and comes equipped with an autofocus HD camera. Unlike the M400, this latest edition is not a standalone computing device and is designed to function as a USB-C peripheral. Investors would be glad to know that it has begun shipping limited initial production units to a Windows mobile computer manufacturer.

Furthermore, the company also announced that its Smart Glasses are now in initial deployment in over 40 warehouses to support a Fortune 50 online retailer’s supply chain operations. Overall, this is an exciting time for the company as its products are being utilized by some of the largest companies in the world. So, would you buy into the future of VUZI stock today?

Unity

Last but not least, Unity Software makes the list. Essentially, the company offers a platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time three-dimensional content. This includes Create Solutions and Operate Solutions that allows customers to create, run, and monetize their content across a range of third-party content distribution platforms. Most importantly, Unity is one of the leading platforms for creating VR experiences.

In fact, many companies are already utilizing Unity’s platform to create VR experiences across industries. For instance, Jaguar unveiled its first all-electric performance SUV through an interactive VR experience. So, customers can explore the design and engineering stories of the I-PACE concept through a blend of cinematics and immersive VR experience. Also, Strivr utilized Unity’s platform to help provide Walmart (NYSE: WMT) with VR training experiences.

Last month, Unity announced the availability of Meta Audience Network for in-app bidding access in Unity Mediation. Unity Mediation gives developers access to the most comprehensive ad demand, with over sixty ad ecosystem partners. Thus, this integration will allow publishers to get streamlined access to a premium demand source. Therefore, making it quicker and easier to maximize their revenue. All things considered, would U stock be a top VR stock to watch now?

