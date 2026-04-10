Mosaic Plans to Exit Araxa Assets to Streamline Portfolio

The Mosaic Company MOS has announced that it will idle its Araxá Mining and Chemical Complex and suspend mining operations at the Patrocínio Complex in Brazil as part of a strategic effort to streamline operations and improve cost efficiency.

The company expects these actions to reduce its annual phosphate production at Mosaic Fertilizantes by approximately 1 million tons, reflecting a meaningful decline in Brazilian output. Mosaic intends to pursue the sale of its Araxá assets, signaling a broader portfolio optimization strategy focused on higher-return operations.

The idling process will be carried out in compliance with environmental and safety standards, though it will result in workforce reductions at both sites. The company anticipates a pre-tax charge of $350 million to $400 million for the first quarter of 2026, including $275 million to $300 million in asset impairments and the remainder related to severance and contract termination costs. Despite these near-term charges, Mosaic expects limited impact on adjusted EBITDA (barring one-time costs), amid higher sulfur prices.

Over the long term, the company projects annual capital expenditure savings of $20 million to be $30 million and operating cost reductions of $70 million to $80 million, which should enhance margins and cash flow. Mosaic continues to evaluate a niobium development opportunity at Patrocínio, where technical studies are nearing completion, indicating potential future value creation. The decision reflects a shift toward disciplined capital allocation and operational efficiency.

Shares of MOS are up 1.8% in the past year compared with the industry’s 35.5% growth.

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MOS’ Zacks Rank & Key Picks

MOS currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space include Yara International ASA YARIY, CF Industries Holdings, Inc. CF and Asahi Kasei Corporation AHKSY. YARIY carries a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while CF and AHKSY have a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for YARIY’s current-year earnings is pegged at $2.95 per share, indicating a 33.5% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing once, with the average surprise being 74.8%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CF’s current-year earnings stands at $8.74 per share, implying a 6.7% year-over-year decrease. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 13.1%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AHKSY’s current-year earnings is pegged at $1.38 per share, indicating a 7.8% year-over-year increase. Shares of AHKSY have surged 57.5% over the past year.

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CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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