Mosaic Co Announces CFO Transition and Appointment

Mosaic Company has announced the upcoming retirement of Clint C. Freeland, their Executive Vice President and CFO, effective December 31, 2024, with Luciano Siani Pires set to assume the role on January 1, 2025. Pires, a former advisor and executive at Vale, brings a wealth of experience to Mosaic. The transition includes a comprehensive compensation package with an annual base salary, bonuses, and long-term incentive awards, reflecting Mosaic’s commitment to attracting top talent for growth and strategic development.

