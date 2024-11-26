MOS House Group Signals Decline in Interim Profits

MOS House Group Limited (HK:1653) has released an update.

MOS House Group Limited has issued a profit warning, expecting a significant decline in profits to no more than HK$5 million for the six months ending September 2024, compared to HK$8.1 million in the same period last year. This downturn is primarily attributed to a 22% decrease in total revenue. Investors are urged to exercise caution when dealing with the company’s shares.

