MOS House Group to Review Interim Results and Dividend

MOS House Group Limited has scheduled a board meeting for November 29, 2024, to review and approve its unaudited interim results for the six months ending September 30, 2024. The board will also consider the possibility of recommending an interim dividend. This meeting is a key event for investors tracking the company’s financial performance and potential dividends.

