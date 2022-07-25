MOS Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $49.62, changing hands as high as $49.95 per share. Mosaic Co shares are currently trading up about 4.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MOS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MOS's low point in its 52 week range is $29.14 per share, with $79.28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.52. The MOS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

