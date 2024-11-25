Mortgage Rates Today: November 25, 2024—Rates Remain Fairly Steady

The current mortgage rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 7.31, the same as it was a week ago, according to Curinos.

Meanwhile, the APR on a 15-year fixed mortgage dropped 0.02 percentage point during the same period to 6.40%.

Current Mortgage Rates for November 25, 2024

30-Year Mortgage Rates

Today, the average rate on a 30-year mortgage is 7.29%, compared to last week when it was 7.29%.

The annual percentage rate (APR) on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 7.31%. The APR was 7.31% last week. APR is the all-in cost of your loan.

With today’s interest rate of 7.29%, a 30-year fixed mortgage of $100,000 costs approximately $685 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. Borrowers will pay about $146,512 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Mortgage Rates

Today, the 15-year mortgage rate sits at 6.40%, lower than it was one day ago. Last week, it was 6.42%.

The APR on a 15-year fixed is 6.44%. It was 6.40% this time last week.

With an interest rate of 6.40%, you would pay $866 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 borrowed. Over the life of the loan, you would pay $55,851 in total interest.

Jumbo Mortgage Rates

On a 30-year jumbo, the average interest rate sits at 7.24%, lower than it was at this time last week. The average rate was 7.31% at this time last week.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage with today’s interest rate of 7.24% will pay $682 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. That means that on a $750,000 loan, the monthly principal and interest payment would be around $5,112 and you’d pay approximately $1.09 million in total interest over the life of the loan.

How To Calculate Mortgage Payments

One of the first steps in buying a house is budgeting. To get a general idea of how much owning a home will cost, start by using a mortgage calculator to crunch the numbers.

Just input the following data to get an idea of how much a house will cost:

Home price

Down payment amount

Interest rate

Loan term

Taxes, insurance and any HOA fees

What’s an APR, and Why Is It Important?

The annual percentage rate, or APR, encompasses the mortgage interest rate and lender fees over the total life of the loan. It’s important because it can give homebuyers a more complete picture of total costs, not just the interest rate.

Comparing APR among lenders is a better way to see overall costs because it will show you everything from interest rate to fees.

How Are Mortgage Rates Determined?

Multiple factors affect the interest rate for a mortgage, including the economy’s overall health, benchmark interest rates and borrower-specific factors.

The Federal Reserve’s rate decisions and inflation can influence rates to move higher or lower. Although the Fed raising rates doesn’t directly cause mortgage rates to rise, an increase to its benchmark interest rate makes it more expensive for banks to lend money to consumers. Conversely, rates tend to decrease during periods of rate cuts and cooling inflation.

Home buyers can make several moves to improve their finances and qualify for competitive rates. One is having a good or excellent credit score, which ranges from 670 to 850. Another is maintaining a debt-to-income (DTI) ratio below 43%, which implies less risk of being unable to afford the monthly mortgage payment.

Further, making a minimum 20% down payment can help you avoid private mortgage insurance (PMI) on conventional home loans. If you can afford the larger monthly payment, 15-year home loans have lower rates than a 30-year term.

What Is the Best Type of Mortgage Loan?

Conventional home loans are issued by private lenders and typically require good or excellent credit and a minimum 20% down payment to get the best rates. Some lenders offer first-time home buyer loans and grants with relaxed down payment requirements as low as 3%.

For buyers with limited credit or finances, a government-backed loan is usually the better option as the minimum loan requirements are easier to satisfy.

For example, FHA loans can require 3.5% down with a minimum credit score of 580 or at least 10% down with a credit score between 500 and 579. However, upfront and annual mortgage insurance premiums can apply for the life of the loan.

Buyers in eligible rural areas with a moderate income or lower may also consider USDA loans. This program doesn’t require a down payment, but you pay an upfront and annual guarantee fee for the life of the loan.

If you come from a qualifying military background, VA loans can be your best option. First, you don’t need to make a down payment in most situations. Second, borrowers pay a one-time funding fee but don’t pay an annual fee as the FHA and USDA loan programs require.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is a good mortgage rate?

A competitive mortgage rate currently ranges from 6% to 8% for a 30-year fixed loan. Several factors impact mortgage rates, including the repayment term, loan type and borrower’s credit score.

How to get a lower mortgage interest rate?

Comparing lenders and loan programs is an excellent start. Borrowers should also strive for a good or excellent credit score between 670 and 850 and a debt-to-income ratio of 43% or less.

Further, making a minimum down payment of 20% on conventional mortgages can help you automatically waive private mortgage insurance premiums, which increases your borrowing costs. Buying discount points or lender credits can also reduce your interest rate.

How long can you lock in a mortgage rate?

Most rate locks last 30 to 60 days and your lender may not charge a fee for this initial period. However, extending the rate lock period up to 90 or 120 days is possible, depending on your lender, but additional costs may apply.

