Markets
FMCC

Mortgage Rates Up Slightly

November 20, 2025 — 02:33 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Mortgage rates, or interest rates on home loans, rose slightly from last week, according to mortgage provider Freddie Mac (FMCC.OB).

The 30-year FRM averaged 6.26% as of November 20, 2025, up from last week when it averaged 6.24%. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 6.84%.

The 15-year FRM averaged 5.54%, up from last week when it averaged 5.49%. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 6.02%.

"Mortgage rates have been shifting within a narrow ten-basis point range over the last month. This rate stability is a positive sign for both buyers and sellers, as it helps provide greater certainty in the housing market," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FMCC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.