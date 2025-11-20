Mortgage Rates Up Slightly

(RTTNews) - Mortgage rates, or interest rates on home loans, rose slightly from last week, according to mortgage provider Freddie Mac (FMCC.OB).

The 30-year FRM averaged 6.26% as of November 20, 2025, up from last week when it averaged 6.24%. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 6.84%.

The 15-year FRM averaged 5.54%, up from last week when it averaged 5.49%. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 6.02%.

"Mortgage rates have been shifting within a narrow ten-basis point range over the last month. This rate stability is a positive sign for both buyers and sellers, as it helps provide greater certainty in the housing market," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist.

