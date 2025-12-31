Mortgage Rates Slide To Year's Low

(RTTNews) - Mortgage rates, or interest rates on home loans, fell to their lowest level of the year, according to mortgage provider Freddie Mac (FMCC.OB).

The 30-year FRM averaged 6.15% as of December 31, 2025, down from last week when it averaged 6.18%. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 6.91%.

The 15-year FRM averaged 5.44%, down from last week when it averaged 5.50%. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 6.13%.

"After starting the year close to 7%, the average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage moved to its lowest level in 2025 this week, an encouraging sign for potential homebuyers heading into the new year," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist.

