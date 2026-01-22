Mortgage Rates Rise, But Remain The Lowest In Three Years

(RTTNews) - Mortgage rates, or interest rates on home loans, rose from last week, but remain at the lowest level in three years, according to mortgage provider Freddie Mac (FMCC.OB).

The 30-year FRM averaged 6.09% as of January 22, 2026, up from last week when it averaged 6.06%. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 6.96%.

The 15-year FRM averaged 5.44%, up from last week when it averaged 5.38%. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 6.16%.

"With the economy improving and the average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage nearly a percentage point lower than last year, more homebuyers are entering the market," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist. "Buyers always should shop around for the best rate, as multiple quotes can potentially save them thousands."

