Mortgage Rates Rise To 6.22%

(RTTNews) - Mortgage rates, or interest rates on home loans, rose from last week, according to mortgage provider Freddie Mac (FMCC.OB).

The 30-year FRM averaged 6.22% as of March 19, 2026, up from last week when it averaged 6.11%. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 6.67%.

The 15-year FRM averaged 5.54%, up from last week when it averaged 5.50%. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 5.83%.

"The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage edged up this week to 6.22% but remains nearly half a percentage point lower than the same time last year," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist. "Potential homebuyers are poised for a more affordable spring homebuying season than last, with the market experiencing improvements in purchase applications and pending home sales."

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