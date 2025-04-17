Mortgage Rates Remain Below 7% Threshold For 13th Consecutive Week

(RTTNews) - Mortgage rates, or interest rates on home loans, rose from last week, however, continues remain below 7% for the 13th consecutive week, according to mortgage provider Freddie Mac (FMCC.OB).

The 30-year FRM averaged 6.83% as of April 17, 2025, up from last week when it averaged 6.62%. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 7.1%.

The 15-year FRM averaged 6.03%, up from last week when it averaged 5.82%. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 6.39%.

"The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage ticked up but remains below the 7% threshold for the thirteenth consecutive week," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist. "At this time last year, rates reached 7.1% while purchase application demand was 13% lower than it is today, a clear sign that this year's spring homebuying season is off to a stronger start."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.