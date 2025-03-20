Mortgage Rates Inch Up

(RTTNews) - Mortgage rates, or interest rates on home loans, inched up slightly this week, according to mortgage provider Freddie Mac (FMCC.OB).

The 30-year FRM averaged 6.67% as of March 20, 2025, up slightly from last week when it averaged 6.65%. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 6.87%.

The 15-year FRM averaged 5.83%, up slightly from last week when it averaged 5.80%. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 6.21%.

"The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage has stayed under 7% for nine consecutive weeks, which is helpful for potential buyers and sellers alike," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist.

