Mortgage Rates Fall To 6.23%, Lowest In Three Spring Seasons

(RTTNews) - Mortgage rates, or interest rates on home loans, continued to decline, falling to a four-week low, according to mortgage provider Freddie Mac.

The 30-year FRM averaged 6.23% as of April 23, 2026, down from 6.30% last week. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 6.81%.

The 15-year FRM averaged 5.58%, down from last week's 5.65%. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 5.94%.

"The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage declined again this week to 6.23%," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist. "Rates currently stand at their lowest level in the last three spring homebuying seasons. This improvement, coupled with a pickup in purchase applications and refinance activity, as well as an increase in monthly pending home sales, underscores signs of improving momentum in the market."

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