Mortgage Rates Fall To 4-Week Low

(RTTNews) - Mortgage rates, or interest rates on home loans, continued to decline, falling to a four-week low, according to mortgage provider Freddie Mac.

The 30-year FRM averaged 6.30% as of April 16, 2026, down from last week when it averaged 6.37%. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 6.83%.

The 15-year FRM averaged 5.65%, down from last week when it averaged 5.74%. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 6.03%.

"Mortgage rates declined this week to a four-week low of 6.30%," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist. "Compared to one year ago when rates were at 6.83%, this is a meaningful improvement for homebuyers during what is typically the busy spring homebuying season."

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