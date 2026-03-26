Mortgage Rates Continues To Gain

(RTTNews) - Mortgage rates, or interest rates on home loans, rose from last week, according to mortgage provider Freddie Mac (FMCC.OB).

The 30-year FRM averaged 6.38% as of March 26, 2026, up from last week when it averaged 6.22%. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 6.65%.

The 15-year FRM averaged 5.75%, up from last week when it averaged 5.54%. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 5.89%.

"Mortgage rates this week averaged 6.38%," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist. "The housing market continues to show gradual improvements compared to a year ago amid recent rate volatility. Purchase and refinance applications are up year-over-year, and rates remain lower than last year when they averaged 6.65%."

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