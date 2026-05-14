Mortgage Rate Edges Down To 6.36%

(RTTNews) - Mortgage finance company Freddie Mac (FMCC) on Thursday said mortgage rates, or interest rates on home loans, edged lower this week.

The 30-year FRM averaged 6.36% as of May 14, 2026, slightly down from last week when it averaged 6.37%. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 6.81%.

The 15-year FRM averaged 5.71%, slightly down from last week when it averaged 5.72%. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 5.92%.

"Mortgage rates ticked down this week, averaging 6.36%," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist. "While purchase demand is softening, it remains above this time last year. Recent data also shows existing-home sales modestly edging up."

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