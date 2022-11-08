If you repay a mortgage according to an amortization schedule, it means you’ll make payments in monthly installments over the life of the loan. These payments are applied to your loan principal as well as interest—usually more of your payments go toward the interest earlier in your repayment term.

Most mortgages are amortized, so you’ll know exactly what you owe each month without any surprises. You can use an amortization calculator like the one below to estimate your monthly payment schedule.

How to Use the Mortgage Amortization Calculator

A mortgage amortization calculator can be a helpful tool to estimate how your payment schedule will break down month by month. After entering the loan amount, repayment term, interest rate and loan start date, you’ll see how much your monthly payments will be and how many payments you’ll owe over the life of the loan. You’ll also see your total interest costs and total repayment costs as well as your estimated payoff date.

You also have the option to indicate if you plan to make any extra payments to get an idea of how much you could save on interest and if you could shorten your repayment time.

Mortgage Amortization Calculator Definitions

Loan amount: This is the amount you borrowed from your mortgage lender to cover the purchase of your home.

This is the amount you borrowed from your mortgage lender to cover the purchase of your home. Interest rate: Lenders charge interest in return for allowing you to borrow money. Your mortgage interest rate represents how much you’ll be charged in interest, expressed as a percentage of your loan principal.

Lenders charge interest in return for allowing you to borrow money. Your mortgage interest rate represents how much you’ll be charged in interest, expressed as a percentage of your loan principal. Loan term: This is the number of years you have to repay your mortgage. Common mortgage terms include 10, 15 and 30 years, though other terms are also available.

This is the number of years you have to repay your mortgage. Common mortgage terms include 10, 15 and 30 years, though other terms are also available. Number of payments: This represents the total number of monthly payments you’ll make over the loan term. For example, if you have a 15-year loan, you’ll make roughly 180 monthly payments.

This represents the total number of monthly payments you’ll make over the loan term. For example, if you have a 15-year loan, you’ll make roughly 180 monthly payments. Monthly payment: This is how much you’ll be required to pay each month. A portion of this will go toward your loan principal while the rest will go toward interest.

This is how much you’ll be required to pay each month. A portion of this will go toward your loan principal while the rest will go toward interest. Extra payments: If you’d like to pay off your loan faster, making extra payments could be a good strategy. This can also save you money on interest.

If you’d like to pay off your loan faster, making extra payments could be a good strategy. This can also save you money on interest. Lump-sum payment: If you have extra money in the bank, you might decide to put it toward your mortgage—this is known as making a lump-sum payment. In this case, you could opt to recast your mortgage, which won’t change your loan term or interest rate but can lower your monthly payments with a shorter amortization period.

If you have extra money in the bank, you might decide to put it toward your mortgage—this is known as making a lump-sum payment. In this case, you could opt to recast your mortgage, which won’t change your loan term or interest rate but can lower your monthly payments with a shorter amortization period. Principal and interest: Your loan principal is the exact amount you borrow from the lender. Interest is what you pay the lender in exchange for borrowing money. Your monthly payments will be divided between principal and interest. Typically, your payments will cover more interest earlier in your loan term while later payments will be mostly applied to your principal.

Your loan principal is the exact amount you borrow from the lender. Interest is what you pay the lender in exchange for borrowing money. Your monthly payments will be divided between principal and interest. Typically, your payments will cover more interest earlier in your loan term while later payments will be mostly applied to your principal. Total interest: This is the total amount you’ll pay in interest charges over the life of your loan.

This is the total amount you’ll pay in interest charges over the life of your loan. Total cost of the loan: This is the total you’ll pay on your mortgage, including both principal and interest.

This is the total you’ll pay on your mortgage, including both principal and interest. Payoff date: This is the estimated date by which you’ll have paid off your entire loan.

What Is Mortgage Amortization?

Mortgage amortization is a financial term that refers to the process of paying off your mortgage in monthly installments according to an amortization schedule. Your mortgage amortization schedule will show how your monthly payments will be split between principal and interest and how this will shift over time as you pay off more of your loan.

In general, most of your payments will go toward paying off the interest compared to the principal on the front end of the loan period. In other words, interest is front-loaded at the beginning of the loan period. However, this will reverse over time, and you’ll eventually pay more toward the principal and less toward interest over the course of the loan.

How Calculating Amortization Helps You

Calculating your mortgage amortization can help you figure out how several important details about your loan, including:

How much you’ll pay toward principal and interest each month

How much you’ve paid in total so far each month—and how much you still owe (now or at a future date)

What your total interest and repayment costs will be

How making extra payments can save you money on interest or shorten your repayment time

You can also use the mortgage amortization calculator to estimate information like how much you’d need to pay extra to pay off your loan by a certain time or how much home equity you’ve built.

How to Pay Off Your Mortgage Faster

There are several strategies that could help you pay off your mortgage faster such as:

Making extra payments. Whether you put a little extra toward your loan each month, make an extra payment each year or make biweekly payments instead of monthly, this can help you repay your loan more quickly and save you money on interest.

Whether you put a little extra toward your loan each month, make an extra payment each year or make biweekly payments instead of monthly, this can help you repay your loan more quickly and save you money on interest. Recasting. If you have some additional funds in the bank or come into some money unexpectedly, you might consider making a lump-sum payment toward your mortgage and recasting the loan. While this won’t change your interest rate or term, it will lower your monthly payments—and if you opt to apply your savings to your loan, you could pay it off even faster.

If you have some additional funds in the bank or come into some money unexpectedly, you might consider making a lump-sum payment toward your mortgage and recasting the loan. While this won’t change your interest rate or term, it will lower your monthly payments—and if you opt to apply your savings to your loan, you could pay it off even faster. Refinancing. You could also consider refinancing your mortgage, which is where you pay off your old loan with a new loan with different terms. Depending on your credit, this might get you a lower interest rate, which could save you money on interest and potentially help you pay off your loan faster. You could also choose to shorten your repayment term—but while this will reduce your overall interest costs, it will also likely increase your monthly payments.

Keep in mind that some lenders charge prepayment penalties. So if you plan to pay off your mortgage ahead of schedule, be sure to check with your lender or review your loan agreement to see if any of these fees will apply to you.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.