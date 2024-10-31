Morrow Bank ASA Plans Strategic Move to Sweden

Komplett Bank ASA (DE:KBN) has released an update.

Morrow Bank ASA is planning to enhance its competitive edge by relocating to Sweden, a move that could potentially boost its return on equity to 20% in the mid-term. The bank has applied for a Swedish banking license and, if approved, aims to begin Swedish operations and shift its stock exchange listing by 2026. This strategic decision is expected to improve access to skilled talent and create a more level competitive field with Swedish financial institutions.

