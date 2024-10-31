News & Insights

Stocks

Morrow Bank ASA Plans Strategic Move to Sweden

October 31, 2024 — 02:52 am EDT

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Komplett Bank ASA (DE:KBN) has released an update.

Morrow Bank ASA is planning to enhance its competitive edge by relocating to Sweden, a move that could potentially boost its return on equity to 20% in the mid-term. The bank has applied for a Swedish banking license and, if approved, aims to begin Swedish operations and shift its stock exchange listing by 2026. This strategic decision is expected to improve access to skilled talent and create a more level competitive field with Swedish financial institutions.

For further insights into DE:KBN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.