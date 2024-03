(RTTNews) - Morphic Holding, Inc. (MORF) on Tuesday announced the appointment of Simon Cooper as the Chief Medical Officer.

With a background in immunology and inflammatory diseases, Cooper brings extensive expertise as a clinical development leader. Prior to this role, Cooper held the position of Chief Medical Officer at Keros Therapeutics.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.