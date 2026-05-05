Morguard Corporation Q1 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - Morguard Corporation (MRC.TO) released earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled C$58.47 million, or C$5.48 per share. This compares with C$58.13 million, or C$5.42 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.5% to C$275.04 million from C$282.19 million last year.

Morguard Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$58.47 Mln. vs. C$58.13 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$5.48 vs. C$5.42 last year. -Revenue: C$275.04 Mln vs. C$282.19 Mln last year.

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