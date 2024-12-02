Morgan Stanley Upgrades Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

Fintel reports that on December 2, 2024, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Zebra Technologies (NasdaqGS:ZBRA) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.49% Upside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Zebra Technologies is $417.12/share. The forecasts range from a low of $308.05 to a high of $473.55. The average price target represents an increase of 2.49% from its latest reported closing price of $407.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Zebra Technologies is 6,198MM, an increase of 33.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 21.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,403 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zebra Technologies. This is an increase of 50 owner(s) or 3.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZBRA is 0.25%, an increase of 6.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.29% to 55,749K shares. The put/call ratio of ZBRA is 1.13, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

APG Asset Management N.V. holds 2,155K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,181K shares , representing a decrease of 1.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZBRA by 322.97% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,755K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,576K shares , representing an increase of 10.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZBRA by 7.93% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,642K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,619K shares , representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZBRA by 14.17% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 1,488K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,450K shares , representing an increase of 2.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZBRA by 21.62% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,402K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,248K shares , representing an increase of 11.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZBRA by 89.43% over the last quarter.

Zebra Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Zebra empowers the front line in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare, public sector and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, Zebra delivers industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions to enable every asset and worker to be visible, connected and fully optimized. The company's market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care. In 2020, Zebra made Forbes Global 2000 list for the second consecutive year and was listed among Fast Company's Best Companies for Innovators.

