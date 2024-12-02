Morgan Stanley Upgrades Zebra Technologies (LSE:0ACG)

Fintel reports that on December 2, 2024, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Zebra Technologies (LSE:0ACG) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

There are 1,398 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zebra Technologies. This is an increase of 54 owner(s) or 4.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0ACG is 0.25%, an increase of 4.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.49% to 55,748K shares.

APG Asset Management N.V. holds 2,155K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,181K shares , representing a decrease of 1.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0ACG by 322.97% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,755K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,576K shares , representing an increase of 10.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0ACG by 7.93% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,642K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,619K shares , representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0ACG by 14.17% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 1,488K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,450K shares , representing an increase of 2.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0ACG by 21.62% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,402K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,248K shares , representing an increase of 11.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0ACG by 89.43% over the last quarter.

