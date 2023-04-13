Morgan Stanley Upgrades World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) from Equal-Weight to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.86% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for World Wrestling Entertainment is $100.87. The forecasts range from a low of $68.68 to a high of $116.55. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.86% from its latest reported closing price of $102.78.

The projected annual revenue for World Wrestling Entertainment is $1,389MM, an increase of 7.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.78.

World Wrestling Entertainment Declares $0.12 Dividend

On January 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2023 received the payment on March 27, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $102.78 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.47%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.82%, the lowest has been 0.47%, and the highest has been 1.58%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.21 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.64 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.18. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MDPIX - Mid-cap Profund Investor Class holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 72.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WWE by 13.29% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 40K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares, representing a decrease of 2.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WWE by 11.40% over the last quarter.

PHASX - MidCap Growth Fund III R-1 holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 6.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WWE by 4.56% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,116K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,099K shares, representing an increase of 1.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WWE by 8.21% over the last quarter.

Jupiter Asset Management holds 272K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 257K shares, representing an increase of 5.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WWE by 99.93% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 724 funds or institutions reporting positions in World Wrestling Entertainment. This is an increase of 64 owner(s) or 9.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WWE is 0.25%, an increase of 0.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.07% to 58,799K shares. The put/call ratio of WWE is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

World Wrestling Entertainment Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

WWE, a publicly traded company, is an integrated media organization and recognized leader in global entertainment. The Company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family friendly entertainment on its television programming, pay-per-view, digital media and publishing platforms. WWE's TV-PG, family-friendly programming can be seen in more than 800 million homes worldwide in 28 languages. WWE Network, the first-ever 24/7 over-the-top premium network that includes all live pay-per-views, scheduled programming and a massive video-on-demand library, is currently available in more than 180 countries. The Company is headquartered in Stamford, Conn., with offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Mexico City, Mumbai, Shanghai, Singapore, Dubai, Munich and Tokyo.

