Morgan Stanley Upgrades WaterBridge Infrastructure (WBI)

Fintel reports that on April 22, 2026, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for WaterBridge Infrastructure (NYSE:WBI) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.03% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for WaterBridge Infrastructure is $30.03/share. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 8.03% from its latest reported closing price of $27.80 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for WaterBridge Infrastructure is 883MM, an increase of 67.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.86.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 116 funds or institutions reporting positions in WaterBridge Infrastructure. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 5.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WBI is 0.37%, an increase of 21.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.50% to 32,990K shares. The put/call ratio of WBI is 1.87, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management holds 6,838K shares representing 15.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,354K shares , representing an increase of 7.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBI by 5.29% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,498K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 453K shares , representing an increase of 69.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WBI by 158.49% over the last quarter.

Schwartz Investment Counsel holds 1,385K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,073K shares , representing an increase of 22.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WBI by 6.68% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 1,263K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,155K shares , representing an increase of 8.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBI by 84.34% over the last quarter.

Steadfast Capital Management holds 1,053K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 958K shares , representing an increase of 9.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBI by 14.24% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.