Morgan Stanley Upgrades VTEX (VTEX)

Fintel reports that on January 5, 2024, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) from Equal-Weight to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.43% Upside

As of December 17, 2023, the average one-year price target for VTEX is 7.87. The forecasts range from a low of 5.56 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 4.43% from its latest reported closing price of 7.54.

The projected annual revenue for VTEX is 259MM, an increase of 38.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 87 funds or institutions reporting positions in VTEX. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 12.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VTEX is 1.01%, an increase of 60.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.12% to 44,186K shares. The put/call ratio of VTEX is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Softbank Group holds 19,875K shares representing 10.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. holds 6,612K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,201K shares, representing an increase of 51.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTEX by 24.76% over the last quarter.

Riverwood Capital Management holds 5,348K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,370K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,652K shares, representing an increase of 30.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTEX by 53.28% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 768K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 596K shares, representing an increase of 22.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTEX by 44.26% over the last quarter.

Vtex Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables its customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors. Founded in Brazil, VTEX has been a leader in accelerating the digital commerce transformation in Latin America and are expanding globally. Its platform is engineered to enterprise-level standards and functionality. As of December 31, 2020, VTEX was trusted by more than 2,000 customers with over 2,500 active online stores across 32 countries to connect with their consumers in a meaningful way.

