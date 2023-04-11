Morgan Stanley Upgrades Virtu Financial (VIRT)

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) from Underweight to Equal-Weight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.22% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Virtu Financial is $21.64. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 17.22% from its latest reported closing price of $18.46.

The projected annual revenue for Virtu Financial is $1,503MM, a decrease of 25.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.08.

Virtu Financial Declares $0.24 Dividend

On January 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share ($0.96 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 1, 2023 received the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share.

At the current share price of $18.46 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.20%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.07%, the lowest has been 2.56%, and the highest has been 6.26%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.80 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.42 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.35. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AALGX - Thrivent Global Stock Fund holds 9K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HWVIX - Hotchkis & Wiley Small Cap Diversified Value Fund Class I holds 116K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 71K shares, representing an increase of 38.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIRT by 31.42% over the last quarter.

Vident Investment Advisory holds 133K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 110K shares, representing an increase of 17.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIRT by 54.53% over the last quarter.

BLACKROCK FUNDS - iShares Russell Small holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing a decrease of 8.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIRT by 24.59% over the last quarter.

BBVLX - Bridge Builder Large Cap Value Fund holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 18.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIRT by 14.24% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 582 funds or institutions reporting positions in Virtu Financial. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VIRT is 0.16%, a decrease of 9.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.13% to 99,295K shares. The put/call ratio of VIRT is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

Virtu Financial Background Information

Virtu is a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver liquidity to the global markets and innovative, transparent trading solutions to its clients. Leveraging itsglobal marketmaking expertise and infrastructure, Virtu provides a robust product suite including offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. Virtu's product offerings allow clients to trade on hundreds of venues across 50+ countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income and myriad other commodities. In addition, Virtu's integrated, multi-asset analytics platform provides a range of pre and post-trade services, data products and compliance tools that clients rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global markets.

