Morgan Stanley Upgrades Veeva Systems (VEEV)

Fintel reports that on February 17, 2026, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 80.19% Upside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for Veeva Systems is $313.73/share. The forecasts range from a low of $217.15 to a high of $399.00. The average price target represents an increase of 80.19% from its latest reported closing price of $174.11 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Veeva Systems is 3,842MM, an increase of 24.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.32, an increase of 37.94% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,716 funds or institutions reporting positions in Veeva Systems. This is an decrease of 218 owner(s) or 11.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VEEV is 0.49%, an increase of 3.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.55% to 159,082K shares. The put/call ratio of VEEV is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 5,942K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,706K shares , representing an increase of 3.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VEEV by 4.01% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,707K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,613K shares , representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VEEV by 13.17% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,905K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,432K shares , representing a decrease of 13.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VEEV by 11.77% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 3,870K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,847K shares , representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VEEV by 23.69% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,232K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,147K shares , representing an increase of 2.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VEEV by 16.53% over the last quarter.

