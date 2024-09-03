Morgan Stanley Upgrades Unity Software (U)

Fintel reports that on September 3, 2024, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Unity Software (NYSE:U) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.75% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Unity Software is $20.42/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 24.75% from its latest reported closing price of $16.37 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Unity Software is 2,722MM, an increase of 31.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 768 funds or institutions reporting positions in Unity Software. This is an decrease of 42 owner(s) or 5.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to U is 0.23%, an increase of 25.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.56% to 330,254K shares. The put/call ratio of U is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. holds 34,735K shares representing 8.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sc Us holds 32,250K shares representing 8.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,576K shares , representing an increase of 11.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in U by 43.24% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 14,354K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,059K shares , representing an increase of 15.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in U by 26.31% over the last quarter.

Resolute Advisors holds 14,243K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,640K shares , representing a decrease of 2.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in U by 17.43% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 11,871K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Unity Software Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Unity Software, Inc. is the world's leading platform for creating and operating real-time 3D (RT3D) content. Creators, ranging from game developers to artists, architects, automotive designers, filmmakers, and others, use Unity to make their imaginations come to life. Unity's platform provides a comprehensive set of software solutions to create, run and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company's 1,800+ person research and development team keeps Unity at the forefront of development by working alongside partners to ensure optimized support for the latest releases and platforms. Apps developed by Unity creators were downloaded more than five billion times per month in 2020.

