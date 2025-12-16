Morgan Stanley Upgrades Spire (SR)

Fintel reports that on December 16, 2025, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Spire (NYSE:SR) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.67% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Spire is $95.37/share. The forecasts range from a low of $81.81 to a high of $109.20. The average price target represents an increase of 13.67% from its latest reported closing price of $83.90 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Spire is 2,364MM, a decrease of 4.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 743 funds or institutions reporting positions in Spire. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SR is 0.20%, an increase of 12.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.65% to 70,709K shares. The put/call ratio of SR is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 2,698K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,290K shares , representing a decrease of 21.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SR by 14.25% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 2,610K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,338K shares , representing an increase of 48.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SR by 62.35% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,922K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,902K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SR by 11.15% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 1,918K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,922K shares , representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SR by 3.85% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,789K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,737K shares , representing an increase of 2.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SR by 14.30% over the last quarter.

