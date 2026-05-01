Morgan Stanley Upgrades Paramount Skydance (PSKY)

Fintel reports that on May 1, 2026, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Paramount Skydance (NasdaqGS:PSKY) from Underweight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.70% Upside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for Paramount Skydance is $13.15/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 18.70% from its latest reported closing price of $11.08 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Paramount Skydance is 30,644MM, an increase of 6.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 553 funds or institutions reporting positions in Paramount Skydance. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 3.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSKY is 0.16%, an increase of 14.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.39% to 306,082K shares. The put/call ratio of PSKY is 1.18, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Exor Capital LLP holds 47,194K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,089K shares , representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSKY by 33.06% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 15,407K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,251K shares , representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSKY by 30.37% over the last quarter.

Contrarius Group Holdings holds 15,088K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,866K shares , representing an increase of 34.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSKY by 67.64% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 13,253K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,288K shares , representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSKY by 26.88% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 8,557K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,935K shares , representing an increase of 65.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSKY by 103.47% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.