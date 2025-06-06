Morgan Stanley Upgrades MP Materials (MP)

Fintel reports that on June 6, 2025, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for MP Materials (NYSE:MP) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.45% Upside

As of June 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for MP Materials is $27.60/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 6.45% from its latest reported closing price of $25.93 / share.

The projected annual revenue for MP Materials is 934MM, an increase of 332.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.99.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 709 funds or institutions reporting positions in MP Materials. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MP is 0.22%, an increase of 30.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.74% to 150,369K shares. The put/call ratio of MP is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hancock Prospecting Pty holds 13,861K shares representing 8.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,464K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,795K shares , representing a decrease of 4.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MP by 67.30% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 5,685K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,228K shares , representing an increase of 43.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MP by 33.81% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,589K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,538K shares , representing a decrease of 16.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MP by 30.10% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,127K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,651K shares , representing an increase of 11.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MP by 84.51% over the last quarter.

MP Materials Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MP Materials Corp. is the largest producer of rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. With over 270 employees, the Company owns and operates Mountain Pass, an iconic American industrial asset, which is the only rare earth mining and processing site of scale in the Western Hemisphere and currently produces approximately 15% of global rare earth content. Separated rare earth elements are critical inputs for the magnets that enable the mobility of electric vehicles, drones, defense systems, wind turbines, robotics and many other high-growth, advanced technologies. MP Materials’ integrated operations at Mountain Pass uniquely combine low production costs with best-in-class environmental standards, thereby restoring American leadership to a critical industry with a strong commitment to sustainability.

