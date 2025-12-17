Morgan Stanley Upgrades Motorola Solutions (MSI)

Fintel reports that on December 17, 2025, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.84% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Motorola Solutions is $501.49/share. The forecasts range from a low of $454.50 to a high of $551.25. The average price target represents an increase of 37.84% from its latest reported closing price of $363.83 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Motorola Solutions is 10,440MM, a decrease of 7.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,392 funds or institutions reporting positions in Motorola Solutions. This is an decrease of 58 owner(s) or 2.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MSI is 0.32%, an increase of 4.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.84% to 165,438K shares. The put/call ratio of MSI is 1.29, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 9,387K shares representing 5.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,896K shares , representing an increase of 5.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSI by 7.84% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,367K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,271K shares , representing an increase of 1.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSI by 12.76% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,738K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,644K shares , representing an increase of 1.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSI by 12.95% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,425K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,387K shares , representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSI by 46.95% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,684K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,595K shares , representing an increase of 2.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSI by 10.19% over the last quarter.

