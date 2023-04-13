Morgan Stanley Upgrades Mongodb (MDB)

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) from Equal-Weight to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.24% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mongodb is $253.89. The forecasts range from a low of $181.80 to a high of $383.25. The average price target represents an increase of 12.24% from its latest reported closing price of $226.21.

The projected annual revenue for Mongodb is $1,594MM, an increase of 24.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.49.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JHBCDX - Blue Chip Growth Fund Class NAV holds 71K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 66K shares, representing an increase of 6.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDB by 45.63% over the last quarter.

VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS FUND II - Contrafund Portfolio Initial Class holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares, representing a decrease of 653.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDB by 87.01% over the last quarter.

TBDAX - PGIM JENNISON DIVERSIFIED GROWTH FUND holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

MXMGX - Great-West T. Rowe Price Mid Cap Growth Fund Investor Class holds 14K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 60.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDB by 133.95% over the last quarter.

Icapital Wealth holds 13K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing a decrease of 12.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDB by 99.91% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1139 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mongodb. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 1.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MDB is 0.33%, a decrease of 11.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.60% to 74,546K shares. The put/call ratio of MDB is 0.98, indicating a bullish outlook.

MongoDB Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MongoDB is the leading modern, general purpose database platform, designed to unleash the power of software and data for developers and the applications they build. Headquartered in New York, MongoDB has more than 22,600 customers in over 100 countries. The MongoDB database platform has been downloaded over 130 million times and there have been more than one million MongoDB University registrations.

