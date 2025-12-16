Morgan Stanley Upgrades L3Harris Technologies (LHX)

Fintel reports that on December 16, 2025, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.95% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for L3Harris Technologies is $343.22/share. The forecasts range from a low of $281.79 to a high of $387.45. The average price target represents an increase of 18.95% from its latest reported closing price of $288.53 / share.

The projected annual revenue for L3Harris Technologies is 18,734MM, a decrease of 13.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,373 funds or institutions reporting positions in L3Harris Technologies. This is an increase of 59 owner(s) or 2.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LHX is 0.35%, an increase of 0.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.32% to 201,046K shares. The put/call ratio of LHX is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 11,316K shares representing 6.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,536K shares , representing a decrease of 1.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LHX by 12.23% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,015K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,946K shares , representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LHX by 8.15% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,972K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,613K shares , representing a decrease of 44.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LHX by 20.28% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,306K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,232K shares , representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LHX by 7.97% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,040K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,949K shares , representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LHX by 12.87% over the last quarter.

