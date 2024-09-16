Morgan Stanley Upgrades Kinder Morgan (KMI)

Fintel reports that on September 16, 2024, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.18% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Kinder Morgan is $22.66/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 7.18% from its latest reported closing price of $21.14 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Kinder Morgan is 19,337MM, an increase of 26.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,174 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kinder Morgan. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 1.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KMI is 0.42%, an increase of 5.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.30% to 1,586,990K shares. The put/call ratio of KMI is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 63,408K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 63,900K shares , representing a decrease of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMI by 74.80% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 59,676K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 59,141K shares , representing an increase of 0.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KMI by 6.31% over the last quarter.

XLE - The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 53,452K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,196K shares , representing an increase of 13.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KMI by 31.43% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 50,845K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,406K shares , representing an increase of 16.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMI by 35.60% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 49,558K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,736K shares , representing an increase of 1.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KMI by 4.29% over the last quarter.

Kinder Morgan Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. is one of the largest energy infrastructure companies in North America. Access to reliable, affordable energy is a critical component for improving lives around the world. We are committed to providing energy transportation and storage services in a safe, efficient, and environmentally responsible manner for the benefit of people, communities and businesses we serve. We own an interest in or operate approximately 83,000 miles of pipelines and 147 terminals. Our pipelines transport natural gas, refined petroleum products, crude oil, condensate, CO2 and other products, and our terminals store and handle various commodities including gasoline, diesel fuel chemicals, ethanol, metals and petroleum coke.

