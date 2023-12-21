Morgan Stanley Upgrades JFrog (FROG)

Fintel reports that on December 21, 2023, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for JFrog (NasdaqGS:FROG) from Equal-Weight to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.13% Downside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for JFrog is 34.25. The forecasts range from a low of 29.29 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.13% from its latest reported closing price of 35.00.

The projected annual revenue for JFrog is 366MM, an increase of 11.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 359 funds or institutions reporting positions in JFrog. This is an increase of 60 owner(s) or 20.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FROG is 0.41%, an increase of 5.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.62% to 73,357K shares. The put/call ratio of FROG is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank of New York Mellon holds 3,971K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,668K shares, representing an increase of 32.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FROG by 84.14% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,760K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,123K shares, representing a decrease of 13.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FROG by 15.55% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,495K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,308K shares, representing an increase of 7.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FROG by 2.75% over the last quarter.

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. holds 2,493K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,268K shares, representing an increase of 9.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FROG by 2.79% over the last quarter.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors holds 2,389K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,385K shares, representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FROG by 1.18% over the last quarter.

JFrog Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

JFrog is on a mission to enable continuous updates through liquid software, empowering developers to code high-quality applications that securely flow to end-users with zero downtime. JFrog is the creator of Artifactory, the heart of the end-to-end Universal DevOps platform for automating, managing, securing, distributing, and monitoring all types of technologies. JFrog products are available as open-source, on-premise, and on the cloud on AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. As a leading universal, highly available enterprise DevOps solution, the JFrog platform empowers customers with trusted and expedited software releases from code-to-production. JFrog is trusted by more than 5,600 customers, and top global brands depend on JFrog to manage their binaries for their mission-critical applications. JFrog is privately held with offices across North America, Europe, and Asia.

