Morgan Stanley Upgrades Insmed (INSM)

Fintel reports that on March 30, 2026, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Insmed (NasdaqGS:INSM) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.10% Upside

As of March 27, 2026, the average one-year price target for Insmed is $215.19/share. The forecasts range from a low of $167.66 to a high of $255.15. The average price target represents an increase of 48.10% from its latest reported closing price of $145.30 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Insmed is 627MM, an increase of 3.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 705 funds or institutions reporting positions in Insmed. This is an decrease of 440 owner(s) or 38.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INSM is 0.41%, an increase of 23.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.74% to 214,921K shares. The put/call ratio of INSM is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 23,200K shares representing 10.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,048K shares , representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INSM by 27.47% over the last quarter.

Darwin Global Management holds 20,933K shares representing 9.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,457K shares , representing an increase of 2.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INSM by 8.40% over the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 6,593K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,703K shares , representing a decrease of 1.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INSM by 3.69% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 5,152K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,554K shares , representing a decrease of 46.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INSM by 19.98% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 4,844K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,938K shares , representing a decrease of 1.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INSM by 25.12% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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