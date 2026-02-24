Morgan Stanley Upgrades Freshpet (FRPT)

Fintel reports that on February 24, 2026, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Freshpet (NasdaqGM:FRPT) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.40% Downside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for Freshpet is $78.27/share. The forecasts range from a low of $48.48 to a high of $165.90. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.40% from its latest reported closing price of $78.58 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Freshpet is 1,283MM, an increase of 16.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 608 funds or institutions reporting positions in Freshpet. This is an decrease of 120 owner(s) or 16.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FRPT is 0.14%, an increase of 32.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.49% to 67,556K shares. The put/call ratio of FRPT is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 3,937K shares representing 8.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,775K shares , representing an increase of 4.12%.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,905K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,000K shares , representing a decrease of 3.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRPT by 21.53% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,152K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,297K shares , representing a decrease of 6.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRPT by 3.81% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 1,953K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,491K shares , representing an increase of 23.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRPT by 56.17% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,588K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,483K shares , representing an increase of 6.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRPT by 17.86% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.