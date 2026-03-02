Morgan Stanley Upgrades Flywire (FLYW)

Fintel reports that on March 2, 2026, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Flywire (NasdaqGS:FLYW) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.82% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Flywire is $17.58/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.72 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 42.82% from its latest reported closing price of $12.31 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Flywire is 618MM, a decrease of 0.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 334 funds or institutions reporting positions in Flywire. This is an decrease of 73 owner(s) or 17.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FLYW is 0.18%, an increase of 8.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.82% to 116,288K shares. The put/call ratio of FLYW is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Voss Capital holds 11,750K shares representing 9.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,620K shares , representing an increase of 18.13%.

Temasek Holdings holds 6,391K shares representing 5.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,685K shares , representing a decrease of 35.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLYW by 29.60% over the last quarter.

Divisadero Street Capital Management holds 5,786K shares representing 4.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,151K shares , representing an increase of 28.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLYW by 56.28% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,828K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,358K shares , representing an increase of 30.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLYW by 50.66% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 4,421K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,270K shares , representing an increase of 26.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLYW by 45.80% over the last quarter.

