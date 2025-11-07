Morgan Stanley Upgrades Excelerate Energy (EE)

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2025, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.21% Upside

As of October 31, 2025, the average one-year price target for Excelerate Energy is $34.17/share. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $45.15. The average price target represents an increase of 21.21% from its latest reported closing price of $28.19 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Excelerate Energy is 2,804MM, an increase of 136.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 444 funds or institutions reporting positions in Excelerate Energy. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 7.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EE is 0.22%, an increase of 1.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 28.17% to 39,201K shares. The put/call ratio of EE is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

George Kaiser Family Foundation holds 7,854K shares representing 24.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,455K shares representing 7.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 225K shares , representing an increase of 90.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EE by 950.61% over the last quarter.

Ranger Investment Management holds 1,614K shares representing 5.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,656K shares , representing a decrease of 2.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EE by 16.39% over the last quarter.

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. holds 1,210K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 746K shares , representing an increase of 38.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EE by 78.76% over the last quarter.

TimesSquare Capital Management holds 924K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 716K shares , representing an increase of 22.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EE by 9.92% over the last quarter.

