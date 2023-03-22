Morgan Stanley Upgrades Emerson Electric (EMR)

On March 21, 2023, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.43% Upside

As of March 21, 2023, the average one-year price target for Emerson Electric is $103.67. The forecasts range from a low of $79.79 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 23.43% from its latest reported closing price of $83.99.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Emerson Electric is $15,208MM, a decrease of 23.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.12.

Emerson Electric Declares $0.52 Dividend

On February 8, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share ($2.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 17, 2023 received the payment on March 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.52 per share.

At the current share price of $83.99 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.48%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.66%, the lowest has been 1.92%, and the highest has been 5.25%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.48 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.39 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.25. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.04%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,984K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,624K shares, representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EMR by 23.63% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 16,732K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,758K shares, representing an increase of 5.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EMR by 99.87% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,669K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,404K shares, representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EMR by 23.26% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 10,699K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,648K shares, representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EMR by 21.40% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 10,510K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,280K shares, representing an increase of 2.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EMR by 23.99% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2669 funds or institutions reporting positions in Emerson Electric. This is an increase of 139 owner(s) or 5.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EMR is 0.33%, an increase of 4.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.89% to 471,351K shares. The put/call ratio of EMR is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

Emerson Electric Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Emerson, headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a global technology and engineering company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets. Its Automation Solutions business helps process, hybrid, and discrete manufacturers maximize production, protect personnel and the environment while optimizing their energy and operating costs. Its Commercial & Residential Solutions business helps ensure human comfort and health, protect food quality and safety, advance energy efficiency, and create sustainable infrastructure.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.