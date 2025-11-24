Morgan Stanley Upgrades Donaldson (DCI)

Fintel reports that on November 24, 2025, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.14% Downside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Donaldson is $81.42/share. The forecasts range from a low of $72.72 to a high of $90.30. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.14% from its latest reported closing price of $87.68 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Donaldson is 3,702MM, an increase of 0.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.75, a decrease of 4.33% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,014 funds or institutions reporting positions in Donaldson. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 1.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DCI is 0.19%, an increase of 2.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.64% to 120,353K shares. The put/call ratio of DCI is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 9,143K shares representing 7.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,893K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,894K shares , representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCI by 2.53% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,841K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,797K shares , representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCI by 6.66% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 3,200K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,278K shares , representing a decrease of 2.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCI by 12.42% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,925K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,979K shares , representing a decrease of 1.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCI by 4.92% over the last quarter.

